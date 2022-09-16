Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pay respects to Queen as they visit Lying-in-State

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been spotted paying respects to the Queen today (Friday September 16) at Westminster Hall.

The late monarch is currently lying-in-state ahead of her state funeral on Monday (September 19).

This Morning presenters Holly and Phillip were not on air with the ITV daytime show today.

That’s because the TV schedules were changed in order to present coverage of King Charles‘ visit to Cardiff. Wales is the last leg of his tour of nations after previously travelling to Scotland and Northern Ireland following the Queen’s passing.

But while Holly and Phillip did not appear on screen in their regular roles, eagle-eyed viewers caught sight of them on livestream feeds covering the lying-in-state.

Mourners have queued for hours to catch a glimpse of the Queen lying-in-state (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield visit Queen’s Lying-in-State

The TV presenters looked solemn and were dressed all in black during their appearance at Westminster Hall.

It is thought they may also have filmed a segment for Tuesday’s episode of This Morning.

And that’s why Holly and Phillip reportedly did not have to queue for hours alongside other mourners.

According to MailOnline, they lined up separately in a queue for members of the press and observed the coffin from a media area.

Holly Willoughby looks back over her shoulder as she and Phillip Schofield pay their respects (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

Why were Holly and Phillip not on TV today?

A source claimed to tabloid: “They did not get to pay their respects to the Queen in the same way as queuing members of the public but they filmed in a section put aside for press.

They did not get to pay their respects to the Queen in the same way as queuing members of the public.

“This Morning’s Friday show has been cancelled in favour of rolling ITV news coverage in the lead-up to the Queen’s state funeral. The programme will be back on screens on Tuesday.”

Holly wore a black dress with silver button detailing along the front as she walked ahead of her TV colleague.

And Phillip was also in funereal black, in a smart suit and tie.

Evening – along with my lovely mum and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history – witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. At once majestic and peaceful. pic.twitter.com/f6hhdI96L6 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) September 15, 2022

This has prompted some complaints on Twitter as people complained about them ‘queue-jumping’.

One person said: “They didn’t even queue up that’s so shameful really.”

Another wrote: “They also cut the queue! Shame on them.”

A third added: “Susanna Reid and David Beckham queued to pay their respects to the Queen, Holly and Phillip didn’t.

“This queue is exposing the mindsets of celebrities, those who are down to earth and humble, and those who aren’t.”

Meanwhile, others defended the pair as one said: “I’d do the same if I could jump the queue.”

Another wrote: “But weren’t they there to film something for This Morning and were only with the press compared to the others who were there in a personal capacity. If true, this criticism is simply ridiculous.”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly and Phil for comment.

Susanna Reid queues with mourners

Holly and Phillip aren’t the only famous faces who have been seen attending the Lying-in-State.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid told her social media followers she also queued up, with her mother and a friend.

Susanna explained her group was in line for over seven hours before they got to the front.

However, she also said the wait was “worth every minute”, declaring the occasion: “Utterly magnificent. Quiet. Respectful. Historic.”

The main queue was paused on Friday afternoon, said to be for six hours, after it stretched back through London for five miles.

