On ITV This Morning today, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield confirmed the show would not be on air tomorrow (Friday, September 16).

This is due to the ongoing coverage on the passing of the Queen.

This Morning will be back on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

This Morning on ITV

Due to King Charles III visiting Cardiff tomorrow (September 16), This Morning will be taken off air to make room for coverage of the King.

The show is not airing on Monday either due to the State funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, which will be airing on ITV.

At the end of the show, Holly said: “That’s it from us this week.

“Tomorrow we will be off air as ITV News will have special coverage of King Charles’ visit to Wales.

“We will be back on Tuesday to reflect on Her Majesty’s funeral.”

Phillip then stated: “So there’s just one thing left to say… Thank you, Ma’am.”

The show then played an emotional montage of pictures and videos of the late Queen to Time To Say Goodbye by Katherine Jenkins.

Viewer reactions

This Morning viewers became overwhelmed by the emotional montage, taking to Twitter to express their thoughts.

One Twitter user said: “Lovely montage that was.”

“What a way to end the show beautiful photos followed by a beautiful song,” said another.

The monarch passed away last Thursday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“The goodbye segment of the Queen at the end of @thismorning has me in tears,” one added.

“Oh that’s set me off,” another admitted.

“Crying at Katherine Jenkins singing time to say goodbye on This Morning,” one tweeted.

This Morning guests today

Today, Holly and Phil welcomed Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins and newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald to discuss their experiences with the former monarch.

Katherine revealed that she has recorded the new National Anthem ‘God Save The King’.

Singer Katherine has performed the previous National Anthem, ‘God Save The Queen’, in front of the Queen numerous times.

Katherine Jenkins appeared on This Morning to discuss recording the new National Anthem (Credit: ITV)

When asked by Holly what it felt like singing the national anthem in front of the monarch, Katherine replied: “So emotional.

“I think when you’re in that moment, you feel very proud of your country and of her.

“I was such a fan of hers, so I’ve got amazing memories of getting to sing that for her.”

Under fire for memorabilia segment

Meanwhile, This Morning came under fire today for a segment which revealed how much certain royal memorabilia could be worth after the passing of the Queen.

Some viewers took to social media to complain that the show was showing viewers “how to make money” from the monarch’s passing.

One person said: “Her Majesty is not even buried but hey, let’s see how we can make money from her.”

