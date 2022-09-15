ITV announces plans and presenters for Queen’s funeral coverage

The Queen’s funeral is going to be taking place on Monday (September 19) – and millions around the world will likely be watching.

ITV will be one of many broadcasters showing the funeral – and it’s now announced its plans, as well as who’s going to be fronting the historic event.

ITV announces presenters for Queen funeral coverage

Monday will see the biggest funeral in decades take place at Westminster Abbey.

The service will be watched by thousands within the venue – and millions at home.

ITV is one of the broadcasters that is going to be airing the funeral – and today it revealed its plans.

The broadcaster also announced which presenters are going to be fronting coverage of the historic event.

The programme, Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral, will begin airing on ITV from 9:30am on Monday morning.

Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral will guide viewers through the monumental day, covering the service itself, the procession escorting the Queen through London, her final journey to Windsor, and the committal service at St George’s Chapel, ITV has said.

ITV has also announced who will be fronting coverage of the historic event.

Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham will be hosting the programme, live from Windsor Castle.

A number of ITV reporters will also be leading the coverage from various key locations.

Mary Nightingale will be leading coverage from Westminster Abbey. Royal editor Chris Ship will be in both London and Windsor.

Rageh Omaar will be at Wellington Barracks with the armed forces. Meanwhile, Nina Hossain will be on the Long Walk in Windsor, speaking to people paying their respects.

Loose Women star Charlene White will be with mourners in London.

ITV’s plans for the day

Coverage of the funeral will be previewed on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning.

GMB will begin airing at 6am, as usual, and finish at 9:30am.

Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral will then air from 9:30am until 6pm.

Once coverage of the funeral has finished, the ITV Regional News and an extended Evening News will then air.

At 7:30pm Monday evening, ITV will then broadcast a documentary film titled Queen Elizabeth II: A Nation Remembers.

The documentary will chronicle events over the last 10 days, covering the monarch’s passing all the way through to the state funeral.

At 9pm, another documentary will air. Queen Elizabeth II: The Final Farewell will focus on the day’s events, narrated by ITV News’ James Mates.

The News at Ten will be a special extended edition too.

Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral will air on Monday (September 19) from 9:30am on ITV and ITV Hub.

