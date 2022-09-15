This Morning came under fire today (September 15) after a segment on royal memorabilia.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield – wearing respectful black clothing – welcomed Million Pound Pawn star Dan Hatfield to the show.

He then proceeded to reveal how much certain items of royal memorabilia could now be worth following the passing of the Queen.

Holly and Phil hosted a segment on royal memorabilia on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Royal memorabilia segment under fire

Holly explained there has been a “surge” in people buying memorabilia.

Dan explained that during the Platinum Jubilee royal fans bought £300m in memorabilia and that figure is expected to “climb even higher”.

This Morning host Phil then asked what fans should add to their collection and what “tat” they should steer clear of.

Dan pointed out that people should “steer clear” of fakes and some things from China where manufacturers “are not even spelling the Queen’s name right”.

He also detailed the prices for coins such as Sovereigns, newspapers that were printed on the day following the monarch’s passing and Union Jack tea sets that are going for “four or five times” their original price on eBay.

Dan did, however, also point out that some things – like a royal tea towel – are nice just to keep and not necessarily make money out of.

Viewers lash out

However, This Morning viewers watching the show today weren’t exactly thrilled with the segment.

In fact, some took to social media to complain that the show was telling its viewers “how to make money” from the passing of the monarch.

‘How to make money from the Queen’ only a week after her passing.

One said: “Her Majesty is not even buried but hey let’s see how we can make money from her.”

Another claimed: “‘How to make money from the Queen’ only a week after her passing.”

“Now on #ThisMorning, how to make money out of The Queen’s passing,” alleged a third.

“The Queen isn’t buried yet and … #thismorning is showing how to make a buck out of her by dragging on a pawn broker!! #CLASSY,” another commented.

“Gross isn’t it,” said another viewer replying to the comments.

‘It’s not ALL about cash’

However, others had Dan’s back.

One said: “I really like Dan! I love Million Pound Pawn! It’s Not ALL about cash with him and he’d tell you that himself.”

The segment was also branded “tone deaf” by other viewers, with one reflecting on the current cost of living crisis.

“Oh yes, everyone get out there and buy a £249 teddy bear in honour of the Queen. Or, just or, you could pay your utilities and for food for your family. Tone deaf,” slammed one.

“Cost of living crisis must be over, because this guy wants me to spend £250 on a teddy bear to remember the Queen,” a second added.

