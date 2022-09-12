This Morning viewers divided as Holly and Phil host special tribute edition to Queen

This Morning today saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield host a special edition of the show paying tribute to the Queen.

However, not everyone was happy, with many viewers left divided over the show and its hosts.

Holly and Phillip hosted a special edition of This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Special edition of This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning was a special tribute edition of the show paying tribute to the Queen.

Holly and Phillip fronted the show, however, they were joined by a myriad of guests.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary sat down with them at the start of the show, and Gyles Brandreth and Camilla Tominey joined later on.

They also spoke to Coronation Street star William Roache about his experiences meeting the Queen.

The two-hour special saw the hosts and guests reminisce over some of the Queen’s best moments and her legacy.

At one point, Holly got emotional as they read out and discussed Prince Harry’s tribute to his ‘granny‘.

Harry‘s speech had an impact on Dermot too, who said it had ‘destroyed’ him.

Viewers were divided (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over This Morning today

However, some viewers weren’t impressed with who was hosting today’s show.

Many accused Holly and Phillip of making the tribute show about them, thanks to their stories about meeting the Queen.

“Holly & Phil somehow making the Queen’s This Morning special all about themselves,” one viewer tweeted.

“It’s like a competition who can make it about themselves the most,” another said.

“Celebrating the Queen? More like Holly & Phil,” a third cynical viewer wrote.

Not everyone was against Phillip and Holly though.

“Great to see Phil and Holly,” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “Great show today!”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “Great show today! A good balance of happy memories and of course, the sad.”

Another admitted they were emotional over the tribute show as they said: “Damn you @thismorning for making me cry. What a well crafted show for this time. Well done!”

Holly Willoughby pays tribute

Today’s special edition of This Morning comes just a day after Holly took to Instagram to show how her family paid tribute to the Queen.

The 41-year-old uploaded two pictures to her Instagram yesterday showing her children leaving a floral tribute at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

“Time to reflect and pay our respects,” she captioned the post.

“The children wrote the most beautiful words,” she added.

Plenty of Holly’s eight million followers took to the comments to gush over her post.

“Beautiful photo,” one of her followers wrote.

“How wonderful, not a time for anyone to be negative,” another said.

“Such moving pics Holly,” a third commented. “That’s beautiful. Huge history lessons right now,” another wrote.

