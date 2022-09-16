Susanna Reid has issued advice to Twitter fans after joining the massive queues to see the Queen lying- in-state at Westminster Hall.

The Good Morning Britain presenter made the visit with her mum and her friend.

Susanna Reid warned fans they’d need to ‘wear their comfiest shoes’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Susanna Reid on Twitter

The ITV star took to Twitter to share her experience with her followers.

She revealed her party of three had queued for over seven hours and that it was ‘worth every minute’.

Last week, Susanna had taken to Instagram with a heartwarming tribute to Queen Elizabeth II shortly after her passing.

“No one more likely to be so loved, admired and respected than Her Majesty the Queen and although she cannot be immortal, I think we have always hoped she might be,” she penned, with a heart emoji.

After the visit to see the Queen’s coffin on Thursday, she tweeted: “Evening – along with my lovely mum and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history – witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall.

The Queen’s coffin lying-in-state inside Westminster Hall (Credit: Sky News)

“At once majestic and peaceful.”

“Once you enter Westminster Hall, it is worth every minute of the Queue. Utterly magnificent. Quiet. Respectful. Historic.”

The three of them stood in the line for a total of seven hours and 20 minutes.

Once you enter Westminster Hall, it is worth every minute of the queue.

For fans planning to do the same, Susanna shared a wealth of helpful and practical tips.

Evening – along with my lovely mum and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history – witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. At once majestic and peaceful. pic.twitter.com/f6hhdI96L6 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) September 15, 2022

She told them to ‘take loo roll’ and ‘go with someone if you can’.

Continuing her post she wrote: “If you are planning to queue here are our tips.

“We joined at 1.23pm near Butlers Wharf and entered Westminster Hall at 8.43pm – 7 hours 20 mins.

“Wear the comfiest shoes you own. Go with someone if you can, although everyone in the queue was friendly.”

Furthermore Susanna, 51 said: “Don’t carry too much in a bag – water is freely available and there are lots of cafes along the route.

“Also plenty of toilets. I put my phone on low battery mode and it lasted the entire time.”

“Take loo roll,” she added.

Because sanitiser is confiscated by security, Susanna recommended using wet-wipes for cleaning hands.

Westminster Hall is open for viewing the Queen lying-in-state 24 hours a day.

It closes at 6.30am on Monday (September 19), the day of the state funeral.

Susanna paid further tribute to the Queen after her passing

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8.

Speaking on GMB the next morning, Susanna sat beside Ben Shephard.

Susanna Reid addresses ‘a nation in mourning’ on GMB (Credit: ITV)

She told viewers: “We knew this moment was coming, and yet it is still a shock.

“Only those over 70 years old have known any other monarch, and now we will all know another one.

“The longest reign of any monarch, the most constant presence in all our lives.”

Susanna described the Queen as “dignified, dutiful, devoted to our country, to the Commonwealth and to her family, to a life of services”.

She added of the Queen: “Comforting, reassuring but also inspiring.”

More than one million people are expected to make the visit to Westminster to pay their own tribute to Her Majesty.

