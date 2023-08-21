England’s Lionesses ‘guaranteed to be honoured by King Charles’ following World Cup success

The England team may have lost out to Spain in the World Cup final, but one expert has told ED! that the Lionesses are “guaranteed to be honoured by King Charles“.

According to PR and Brand Expert Nick Ede, the world is the ladies’ oyster. And he reckons that the monarch will pull out all the stops to show the squad just how proud the country is of them.

It comes after the team lost 1-0 to Spain in yesterday’s World Cup final (August 20).

King Charles has been tipped to honour the England team (Credit: Splash News)

England Lionesses to be ‘honoured by King Charles’

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Nick said: “The Lionesses are at the top of their game and from a brand point of view the world is their oyster! They can start to command hundreds of thousands from brands for endorsements, partnerships and social media posts too.

“They should receive equal pay like for like with their male counterparts and, although their currency is rising, they still won’t be commanding as much. But I think the tide may turn due to their World Cup success. The women’s value can eclipse the men’s as they have no scandal or reputation issues to deal with and their passion and dedication to the game is second to none,” he then said.

“I can see quick deals being made from associations with supermarket brands. Then, longer term, more lucrative deals being made with fashion, beauty, lifestyle and motor/aviation brands too.”

Nick also added: “The Lionesses are all guaranteed to be honoured by the King and this will increase their value too.”

It would certainly go some way to repair the damage caused by President of the FA Prince William failing to attend yesterday’s final. The royal has found himself under increasing backlash as a result of his decision to skip the match.

The brand deals are set to flood in for the likes of Alex Greenwood (Credit: Splash News)

Catwalks calling?

Nick also predicts that the London Fashion Week catwalk could be calling for some of the ladies. And if their off-pitch makeovers are anything to go by, he might just be right!

“The reason they are so attractive to brands and advertisers is that they have a clean and positive inclusive attitude. This is very appealing. I can see major brands like Kim Kardashian’s Skims using them for a campaign for empowerment. Charlotte Tillbury could use them to be the face of her best-selling cosmetics. And I can see one or two of them walking down the catwalk at London Fashion Week for a big fashion house, perhaps Victoria Beckham.

I can see them getting lucrative six-figure deals for I’m A Celebrity.

“As role models they are the perfect players for car brands looking to encourage female purchasers and I can see household names like Persil wanting to jump on the brand bandwagon and sign them up too.”

Mary Earps could be offered a six-figure deal for I’m A Celebrity 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

ITV eyeing the Lionesses for I’m A Celebrity 2023?

However, Nick added that it isn’t just brands who’ll be eyeing the ladies – I’m A Celebrity could come calling, too!

“It’s not just brands, TV channels will be looking to see if they can make stars of the players, like Jill Scott, and replicate her success on I’m A Celebrity. Or use them as pundits and chat show regulars too.”

Nick reckons three of the ladies could be in the sights of I’m A Celebrity producers for 2023. And, it seems, they could command quite the payday.

“I can see them getting lucrative six-figure deals for I’m A Celebrity. I’m sure producers will be looking at goalie Mary Earps, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp.”

Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott, however, is backing Bethany England for a jungle spot: “She really wants to do it!”

