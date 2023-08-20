Lionesses’ World Cup final match against Spain hit by series of blunders: ‘BBC wasting OUR licence fees AGAIN!’

The Lionesses made it to the World Cup 2023 final against Spain – but England couldn’t secure the biggest win for a UK nation football team since 1966.

Despite England keeper Mary Earps pulling off an impressive second half penalty save, Olga Carmona’s 29th minute goal was enough to secure the victory.

The Lionesses enjoyed a dazzling run to the final, beating out Colombia in the quarter finals and Australia in the semis. The team’s stars captured fans’ imagination with their skill, determination and resilience.

Lionesses’ goalkeeper Mary Earps made an incredible penalty save (Credit: BBC)

No doubt they will inspire supporters – and future generations of players for the team – to know they will always be in the running to perform at the highest level.

England fans on social media, meanwhile, proved they too will always be contenders. However, that might be for the title as the biggest moaners around, as some got very worked up over errors they experienced during coverage of the match.

Lionesses look dejected after their World Cup final loss (Credit: BBC)

Lionesses: World Cup final news

Some of those watching the action unfold at home were very put out after Spanish commentary spilled into their ears. The Beeb endured an audio boo-boo – and apologised for the problem.

However, over on Twitter, some users felt their viewing experience was compromised.

“BBC need to sort this commentary out, all I can hear is some Spanish fella,” one person huffed.

Another complained: “That very loud Spanish male commentator that you can hear in the background on BBC1 is very annoying!”

“All I can hear is the Spanish commentator,” insisted a third.

All I can hear is the Spanish commentator.

And another unhappy viewer even suggested commentators were even sharing audio equipment. They claimed: “On BBC they appear to be sharing a microphone with a very loud Spanish commentator.”

BBC commentator Robyn Cowen, noticing the potential disruption, went on to tell fans: “Apologies if you are hearing our Spanish colleagues.”

Spanish players have a pile on following their World Cup final win against the Lionesses (Credit: BBC)

Commentary challenges

But that wasn’t the only sound issue viewers were subjected to. Fans also claimed Robyn didn’t sound as clear as she might ordinarily, with one irked fan making out they were unable to continue watching because of Robyn’s voice.

“BBC, sorry I can’t listen to your croaky commentator at the World Cup this morning. Had to change channel,” they tweeted.

Another viewer was more sympathetic, writing: “Someone give Robyn Cowen a throat lozenge.”

“You’ve got to feel for Robyn Cowen. The biggest match of her career to commentate on and her voice goes. It is rotten luck,” added another.

Another tweeter complimented her: “Full marks to Robyn Cowen for ploughing on despite an obviously sore throat. Hope someone is dashing off to get a Strepsil or two.”

And a fifth pondered whether her voice would hold up for the rest of the game, posting: “Robyn Cowen struggling a bit here… will she make it to 90’/120’/pens?”

Lionesses’ captain Millie Bright speaks after England’s loss (Credit: BBC)

Should pundits have flown out to Oz?

Elsewhere, again in regards to the BBC’s coverage, a few social media users were incandescent that pundits Gabby Logan and Alex Scott travelled Down Under for the final.

One onlooker spluttered: “Why have you sent the presenters to Australia when the studio was fine for all other games? So they can stand in front of the Opera House?”

“BBC wasting OUR licence fees AGAIN!” seethed someone else.

Another person alleged as they fumed: “Nice free holiday for Alex, Gabby and co.”

But someone else wrote: “People criticising the Royal Family and the PM for not attending the World Cup final (at the taxpayers’ expense). People criticising the BBC for sending commentators to the World Cup final (at the license fee payers’ expense).”

