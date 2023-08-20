Too glam to give a damn! The Lionesses’ stunning off-pitch makeovers

We’re all used to seeing England’s Lionesses in the famous Three Lions kit, but away from the Women’s World Cup, it’s not all trainers and tracksuits for the ladies.

In fact, the team are among some of the most glamorous girls we’ve ever seen.

They’ve all been working tirelessly over the past couple of weeks, but what do the Lionesses look like when they’re away from the pitch? Let’s take a look.

Manchester United’s Ella Toone has been one of England’s best players this tournament (Credit: Cover Images)

Ella Toone

Dressed in the famous blue and white kit, Manchester Utd midfielder Ella Toone has come into her own during the tournament.

Away from the pitch, she’s a glam goddess. A red carpet appearance at the Pride of Britain Awards showed her glammed to the max in high heels, a blue satin dress and full make-up.

Her partner, footballer Joe Bunney, is a lucky guy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella Toone (@ellatoone)

Alessia Russo

Striker’s Alessia is no stranger to the red carpet – although she’s clearly comfortable in her national team’s colours.

Russo in World Cup action (Credit: BBC)

She attended the Sports Personality of the Year Awards last year and posed on the red carpet with Ella Toone. Alessia wore her blonde hair up and wore a gorgeous off-white jumpsuit for the occasion.

No grass and mud stains on her outfit that night!

Arsenal’s Alessia Russo (right) looked glam with her ex-Man United teammate Toone at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards last December (Credit: Cover Images)

Lauren James

Lauren, or LJ to her friends, is a natural beauty away from the pitch, showing off her glowing skin and gorgeous abs during a trip to Ibiza.

“You slay,” one fan said. And indeed she does, both on and off the pitch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LJ (@laurennjjames)

Keira Walsh

The most expensive female player in history, Barcelona player Keira is a demon on the pitch – and a goddess off of it.

Walsh is the most expensive female footballer in history, costing Barcelona £400,000 (Credit: Cover Images)

Her summer trip to Ibiza ahead of the tournament saw Keira showing the athleisure gang how it’s done.

Think trainers, football whites and comfort but with a super-stylish vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keira Walsh (@keirawalsh)

Lauren Hemp

Striker Lauren plays for Manchester City when she’s not in the national side’s blue and white strip.

Manchester CIty’s Lauren Hemp battling with Diana Ospina (Credit: Cover Images)

Away from the beautiful game, Lauren’s look is just that – beautiful!

Lady in red Lauren at the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Credit: Cover Images)

Mary Earps

She’s best known for her green goalie kit, but Mary Earps is one woman who knows how to get glam.

Her golden showing on the red carpet FIFA Football Awards was nothing short of spectacular – much like her second half penalty save in the final today!

Man United goalkeeper Earps at the Best FIFA Football Awards in 2022, where she won Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: Lionesses star has perfect response to claims women’s football will ‘never replicate excitement’ of men’s game

What do you think of their style? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.