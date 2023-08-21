Lionesses tipped for huge payday following World Cup success: ‘They could all be millionaires’

England’s Lionesses squad has been tipped for a huge payday following their success at the World Cup.

While the ladies didn’t lift the trophy, they came pretty damn close, losing to Spain 1-0 in the final on Sunday (August 20).

However, as the old saying goes, it’s the taking part that counts, and the ladies look set to be counting their mega-bucks all the way to the bank post-tournament!

Captain Millie Bright could be laughing all the way to the bank (Credit: YouTube)

Lionesses squad set for huge payday

It’s been claimed that each of the ladies took home a cool £150k for making it to the semi-final of the World Cup. This is a share of the FIFA prize pot for the tournament. Now the Mirror has claimed they’re also seeking an extra £100k apiece as a bonus from the FA. Surely it’s the least Prince William can do following his no-show at the final?

But it seems any payday from the ladies’ bosses could be a drop in the ocean compared to their earning potential off the pitch.

Professor Jonathan Shallit OBE, a top talent manager, told the paper that “brands want inspirational women”. As a result, labels from “high street to Bond Street” will be lining up to offer big-money deals to the ladies.

He said: “The way you lose is more important than the way you win. The fact that they got to the final and the way they behaved showed what real sportspeople they are. Their earning power is massive. I suspect they will be Olympic champions and champions of Europe again. Their earning potential will not be as much as if they had won but they all could be millionaires.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionesses (@lionesses)

‘Every single one of them has been a hero’

Jonathan continued: “If you have a brand you want inspirational women to be the face of it and every single one of them has been a hero.”

The ladies are already raking it in. Lauren James, who was sent off in the quarter final, has deals with Google Pixel, Sure and Nike. Lucy Bronze works with Pepsi, Klarna and Visa. And she has a £200k salary at Barcelona. And, after the Euros win, Chloe Kelly became the face of a Calvin Klein campaign and was rumoured to be in talks with Land Rover. However, her net worth is hugely shadowed by male players of the same standard.

