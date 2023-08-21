Lionesses stars being interviewed after the match
News

Lionesses tipped for huge payday following World Cup success: ‘They could all be millionaires’

It's the taking part that counts…

By Nancy Brown

England’s Lionesses squad has been tipped for a huge payday following their success at the World Cup.

While the ladies didn’t lift the trophy, they came pretty damn close, losing to Spain 1-0 in the final on Sunday (August 20).

However, as the old saying goes, it’s the taking part that counts, and the ladies look set to be counting their mega-bucks all the way to the bank post-tournament!

Lionesses captain Millie Bright being interviewed after the match
Captain Millie Bright could be laughing all the way to the bank (Credit: YouTube)

Lionesses squad set for huge payday

It’s been claimed that each of the ladies took home a cool £150k for making it to the semi-final of the World Cup. This is a share of the FIFA prize pot for the tournament. Now the Mirror has claimed they’re also seeking an extra £100k apiece as a bonus from the FA. Surely it’s the least Prince William can do following his no-show at the final?

But it seems any payday from the ladies’ bosses could be a drop in the ocean compared to their earning potential off the pitch.

Professor Jonathan Shallit OBE, a top talent manager, told the paper that “brands want inspirational women”. As a result, labels from “high street to Bond Street” will be lining up to offer big-money deals to the ladies.

He said: “The way you lose is more important than the way you win. The fact that they got to the final and the way they behaved showed what real sportspeople they are. Their earning power is massive. I suspect they will be Olympic champions and champions of Europe again. Their earning potential will not be as much as if they had won but they all could be millionaires.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lionesses (@lionesses)

‘Every single one of them has been a hero’

Jonathan continued: “If you have a brand you want inspirational women to be the face of it and every single one of them has been a hero.”

The ladies are already raking it in. Lauren James, who was sent off in the quarter final, has deals with Google Pixel, Sure and Nike. Lucy Bronze works with Pepsi, Klarna and Visa. And she has a £200k salary at Barcelona. And, after the Euros win, Chloe Kelly became the face of a Calvin Klein campaign and was rumoured to be in talks with Land Rover. However, her net worth is hugely shadowed by male players of the same standard.

Read more: Lionesses World Cup final hit by series of blunders: ‘BBC wasting our licence fee again!’

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Lionesses Money World Cup

Trending Articles

Coronation Street: Peter, Ryan, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Ryan accepts a dodgy request after Peter puts pressure on him
Phil Spencer straight faced against a flower wall
Phil Spencer breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute to his parents following their sudden deaths
Princess Andre smiling at event, Peter Andre on This Morning
Peter Andre ‘struggling beyond belief’ over daughter Princess’ new boyfriend: ‘I have very strict rules in my house’
Katie Price posing on the red carpet and kissing Carl Woods inset
Katie Price and Carl Woods to marry in ‘behind bars ceremony’ as model faces jail time?
Phil Spencer / Kirstie Allsopp
Kirstie Allsopp shares heartbreaking tribute to co-star Phil Spencer’s parents: ‘Only blessing is that they died together’
EastEnders logo and background (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
Family and friends pay tribute as ‘immensely talented’ EastEnders actress dies