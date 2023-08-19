Prince William has apologised for not being able to attend the Women’s World Cup final tomorrow in a video with daughter Princess Charlotte.

The Prince of Wales has faced some backlash this week for not flying to Australia to support the Lionesses as they take on Spain in Sunday’s final (August 20). William is the president of the Football Association so some fans aren’t happy.

But now, William has wished the Lionesses luck in a sweet video with eight-year-old Charlotte.

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish Lionesses luck

In the video, shared to William and wife Kate’s social media pages, the future King said: “Lionesses, want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you have inspired here and around the world.”

He added: “So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Princess Charlotte then said: “Good luck Lionesses,” as she smiled and held a football.

William and Charlotte cheered on the Lionesses (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans loved seeing Charlotte cheer on the Lionesses. One said: “Love this!”

Another wrote: “Awww what an adorable video!! Princess Charlotte is such a beautiful little girl, thank you for this wonderful surprise and good luck Lionesses.”

A third added: “Awww Charlotte is so adorable. Such a lovely message.”

However, some people still appeared annoyed that William wouldn’t be attending. One commented: “Prince William you should be there in person – no excuses – very very disappointed.”

Another wrote: “You defo should be there.. I’m sure if it was the men you would not have worried and been straight on a plane.”

The Prince of Wales has faced some backlash recently over not attending the Women’s World Cup final in person (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why isn’t Prince William attending the Women’s World Cup final?

It’s believed that this decision was made because attending the final would entail travelling across the world for a very short period of time. It would go against William’s passion for combating climate change.

We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you have achieved.

But the decision didn’t go down well with some people. However, others defended the Prince of Wales. One said online: “There would have been just as much anger, if not more, had they attended.”

Another wrote: “Everyone would be all over him for flying halfway across the world for a couple hours – sometimes he can’t win.”

Someone else added: “What about the carbon footprint of flying halfway around the world for a football game? Did royalty or the PM at the time fly out to Australia when England made the Rugby World Cup Final 20 years ago?”

