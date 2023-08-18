Prince William under fire for not attending the Women’s World Cup final to support Lionesses

Some football fans have criticised Prince William for not attending the Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday (August 20).

The England women’s team will be competing in their first World Cup Final ever against Spain. It comes one year after they beat those same opponents on the way to winning the European Championship, again for the first time.

However, the Prince of Wales won’t be travelling to Australia to support the Lionesses. And, it’s not news that many of their fans have taken well.

The Lionesses will be hoping to beat Spain to win the World Cup this weekend (Credit: YouTube)

William is the president of the Football Association. He tweeted a message of congratulations following the win against Australia earlier this week. However, Kensington Palace confirmed that he won’t be flying to Australia to watch the final. Instead, he’ll be watching the match from the UK on TV.

It’s believed that this decision was made because attending the final would entail travelling across the world for a very short period of time. It would go against William’s passion for combating climate change.

William blasted for World Cup Final no-show

However, a number of fans have asked whether this would still be the case if it was the men’s team rather than the women’s. Politician Mandy Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, was one. She tweeted: “No chance that Prince William would be ‘missing in action’ if the England men’s football team made it to the World Cup final.”

Another wrote: “I’m sorry but Prince William not going to Australia for the World Cup Final is some absolute [expletive]. He would be going if it was the men. He’s the president of the FA?!”

One fan said: “Disappointing to hear Prince William, the president of the FA, won’t be attending the World Cup final on Sunday! These girls have worked so hard to change minds and do more for women’s football. He should really be there in support.”

Coming to William’s defence

However, not everyone disagreed with the decision.

One argued that: “There would have been just as much anger, if not more, had they attended.”

William, pictured here at King Charles’ coronation, won’t be in Australia for the World Cup Final (Credit: Splash News)

Another said, referring to both William and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also won’t be attending: “I guess you’re saying that if this was the men’s final in Australia they would be going? I do think someone should be there but we don’t know what commitments they already have, so a bit unfair to suggest that they are not going due to it being the women’s final.”

One fan made reference to the environmental cost of flying to Australia from the UK, saying: “What about the carbon footprint of flying halfway around the world for a football game? Did royalty or the PM at the time fly out to Australia when England made the Rugby World Cup Final 20 years ago?”

From Spain, Queen Letizia and her younger daughter Princess Sofia will be attending the final. Elder daughter Princess Leonor has just started three years of military training, so won’t be there.

Meanwhile, the government is also being urged to declare a bank holiday if the Lionesses win at the weekend. However, a spokesperson has said that the “current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established”, and there are “no plans” for an additional bank holiday.

