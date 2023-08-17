All the celebrities paying tribute to the Lionesses after World Cup semi-final triumph as the King sends touching message

The England Lionesses beat Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, meaning they will now face Spain in the final this weekend.

The squad secured a spot in Sunday’s final (August 20) against Spain after beating Australia 3-1. England manager Sarina Wiegman said after the match: “You make it to finals, it’s really special. I’d never take anything for granted, but I’m like, ‘Am I here in the middle of a fairytale or something?'”

Following the win, a string of celebrities took to social media to congratulate the Lionesses.

The Lionesses have secured a spot in the final this Sunday (Credit: Photo by Noe Llamas/SPP/Shutterstock)

England Lionesses secure spot in the Women’s World Cup final

King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked things off, sharing a statement via the royal family’s social pages. It read: “My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch. And for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect. Charles R.”

Meanwhile, that wasn’t the only royal approval the Lionesses received.

The Prince of Wales also shared a message to his and wife Kate’s Twitter. It read: “What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W.”

Who else paid tribute to the Lionesses?

Elsewhere, Piers Morgan tweeted on Wednesday: “England’s fabulous @Lionesses crush Australia’s wilting Matildas 3-1 in their own back yard to reach the Women’s World Cup Final…. Sweet revenge for the Jonny Bairstow Ashes runout debacle. Congrats ladies – you’ve made your country proud!”

He also said in another tweet: “Never thought I’d get up at 3am to watch women’s football, but I did and it was brilliant. Love these @Lionesses – such great ambassadors for England.”

The England Lionesses won the semi-final on Wednesday (Credit: BBC Sport)

Loose Women star Katie Piper wrote on Twitter: “Such incredible team work from the @Lionesses, huge congratulations!”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: “What a performance @Lionesses. Just one more game to go… Bring on Sunday.”

The messages were coming in thick and fast… former England player Gary Lineker wrote: “Well played @Lionesses. Absolutely superb performance. A World Cup final. A World Cup final at football. It’s been a while. What a wonderful achievement.”

Sarina Wiegman said reaching the final is a “fairytale” (Credit: ITV Sport)

Tributes to the Lionesses

Meanwhile, Paddy McGuinness said: “Absolute, stone cold, class!!! Love this team!!! Bring on the final.”

Former footballer and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott wrote: “This team is special! Well done to @Lionesses + all staff! Everyone is behind you for the final! What a moment.”

In addition, Richard Branson tweeted: “Congratulations @Lionesses. We’ll be cheering you on in the final.”

Holly Willoughby wrote on Instagram: “Utterly incredible… wow wee! Congratulations @lionesses.”

