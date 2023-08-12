Who is Chloe Kelly’s hunky boyfriend and what’s her net worth?

It’s fair to say Chloe Kelly is crushing it at the minute at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023!

As part of the record-breaking England Lionesses, she has been making waves in her performance. Earlier this week, she managed to score the winning penalty against Nigeria in a nail-biting match.

Their triumphant win means they’ve reached the quarter-final stage at all six FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments they’ve played in – today going up against Colombia.

But what’s Chloe’s life like away from the footy pitch? Is she married and has she always played football? Here’s everything you need to know about Chloe Kelly.

Chloe is making waves in the footy matches at the mo (Credit: Sky Sports)

Where is Chloe Kelly from?

Born January 15, 1998, Chloe was raised in the West London district of Hanwell. The youngest of seven, she has five older brothers. As a youngster she learnt how to play football with her big bros in Windmill Park.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Chloe revealed how her childhood taught her a lot about bravery and proving people wrong.

“You had to hold your own against the boys, against players that didn’t respect you when you first walked in there,” she said. “They definitely do as soon as you leave.”

Her mum, Jane Kelly, knew she had a star on her hands. She told Sky News: “Once she started in the cages, there was no letting go. She used to come in, she had cuts on her knees… I used to say to her “well don’t go then”. And she’d still go back the next day. She was tough as old boots.”

Chloe Kelly scored the winner (Credit: BBC)

Which team does Chloe Kelly play for?

Chloe kicked off her football career at Queen Park Rangers before going on to join Arsenal’s Centre of Excellence when she was a teenager. She then caught the attention of Manchester City bosses – who signed her in 2020.

She made her first senior England appearance when she was just 20 in November 2018. Prior to that, she bagged a bronze medal at the FIFA U20s Women’s World Cup in August 2018. She then moved on to the senior team.

And who could forget last July when she made history in the UEFA Women’s Euro’s final. A late sub changed the game completely – and led to the winning goal from her.

Is Chloe Kelly single?

Chloe is currently smitten and loved-up with her boyfriend of four years, Scott. The pair, who live in Manchester, keep their relationship private. But she occasionally treats fans to sweet snaps of the pair.

As expected, Scott is one of Chloe’s biggest supporters. At the 2022 Euros final, he attended the celebration of her victory.

The pair have even taken their relationship to the next level by getting themselves not one but two adorable dogs. She told The Mirror: “Otis is three, and Rolo who we got straight after the tournament last year was a present to myself.”

How much Does Chloe Kelly earn?

Being a top-notch footballer, Chloe may be earning less than you’d imagine from her work on the pitch.

Her Man City contract is not known for certain, but an average salary for female players at the club is said to be around £75,000 a year.

Needless to say, this is dwarfed by the earnings of male counterparts – especially considering the growth in fan and commercial interest…

Chloe does also earn additional money from from advertising deals and the like.

Back in August last year, MailOnline claimed Chloe was set to sign a deal with Land Rover that was worth up to a whopping £2 million. She also apparently had a call from the Beeb to appear on Strictly Come Dancing. But timing issues with Women’s Super League allegedly ruled her out.

A spokesperson for Chloe told the publication: “I can’t comment on her business dealings but… she is in demand.”

