Government makes final decision over extra bank holiday if the Lionesses win on Sunday

After England secured a spot in the women’s World Cup final this Sunday (August 20), many have been wondering whether the government will give the public an extra bank holiday the following day if the Lionesses were to win.

If the Lionesses win their match against Spain, it will be the first time in 57 years that England will have won the World Cup.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and liberal democrat leader Sir Ed Davey are among many people who have been rooting for an extra bank holiday if England beat Spain.

Gov’s final decision over Lionesses bank holiday if England win

According to the BBC, Monday, August 21 will not be an extra bank holiday if England wins the World Cup as there are no plans to change the “current pattern of public and bank holidays”.

The rep continued: “Winning the World Cup would be a massive moment for the country and make no mistake we’ll find the right way to celebrate.”

“As [England head coach] Sarina Wiegman herself has said, the first thing to do is focus on the final and the whole country will be rooting for the Lionesses this weekend.”

Sir Keir Starmer, however, insisted a bank holiday is necessary. “It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup,” he tweeted. “I’m never complacent about anything…but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home.”

While the government might be certain of its decision, Sir Ed Davey, who referred to the team as “inspirational”, and Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha are in total agreement with Starmer. “It deserves some kind of marking, it deserves some kind of national holiday,” Chadha told Channel 4 News.

Football fans react

While it isn’t guaranteed that England will win this weekend, football fans aren’t happy an extra day has been completely written off.

“This is outrageous….I equally support the men’s and women’s team but the women’s team have been able to achieve more in two years of the Euro and World Cup than the men’s team ever have. This is appalling,” one user tweeted.

“That’s totally wrong they should have a bank holiday they are better than the men’s team!!” another person shared. “No surprised with this useless government,” a third fan remarked.

