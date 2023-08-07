England’s Lionesses praised over ‘gorgeous act of kindness’ for opposing team as they exit World Cup

The Lionesses have been praised over an “act of kindness” shown to Nigeria after England beat the African giants on penalties earlier today (August 7).

England are now through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, but it didn’t stop them from showing respect to their rivals. After saving her team during the shoot-out, Chloe Kelly’s team and their fans were ecstatic.

But the star spent those moments consoling Nigerian goalkeeper Nnadozie, before celebrating her win. Joined by Alex Greenwood and Hannah Hampton, the women shielded the disappointed player, lifting her off the ground. They gestured at BBC cameras to leave her alone, as they tried to catch her on camera.

Chloe Kelly, Alex Greenwood and Hannah Hampton consoled the player and guarded her from cameras (Credit: BBC)

Chloe Kelly praised for act of kindness

The players were applauded by social media users, who took to Twitter to deliver their verdict.

Journalist Ellie Phillips wrote: “What a gorgeous act of kindness from Lionesses Greenwood & Kelly, shielding the Nigerian goalie from cameras as she cried with disappointment.”

Another fan posted: “Credit to Chloe Kelly for telling the cameraman to do one as she and another Lioness went to console the distraught Nigeria keeper.” A third commented: “Most telling moment was not during play but #ChloeKelly and another England player. Instead of celebrating with the team, going over to console the abandoned #Nigeria goalie at the end and ushering away the TV film crew.”

“Chloe Kelly. Absolute CLASS,” another added. “Checking with the Nigeria keeper after the shoot-out. This is what sets us apart.” Someone else posted: “Nigeria deserved the win but huge credit to Chloe Kelly for not showboating and showing respect and empathy here.”

Chloe Kelly was praised for her reaction (Credit: BBC)

Lionesses through to quarter-finals

The Lionesses weren’t at their best though. The team struggled to hold the West African side back, despite them being ranked 40th in the world.

But they pulled it off in the end, with match-winner Kelly beating their opponents with a spot-kick to the top left-hand corner. They will now progress into the quarter-finals, where they will take on either Colombia or Jamaica.

