Jill Scott delights fans with dazzling makeover as I’m A Celebrity star appears on GMB

Jill Scott delighted fans with a dazzling makeover as the I’m A Celebrity star appeared on GMB today (July 28).

Queen of the Jungle Jill, 36, was back on the box – speaking from Australia, the site of her ITV reality show triumph – ahead of Friday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match between England and Denmark.

The football legend announced her retirement from the game last year, following England’s stunning Euro 2022 success.

She’s now Down Under as part of the commentary team for the tournament that’s currently underway.

But while many of those watching at home were interested in Jill’s analysis and insights into the Lionesses’ form, others were struck by the Sunderland-born star’s appearance.

Football legend Jill Scott appears on GMB today – and appears to have had a makeover (Credit: GMB Twitter)

Jill lets GMB viewers known where her loyalties lie (Credit: GMB Twitter)

How GMB viewers reacted to Jill Scott appearance today

Unsurprisingly, since Jill is unlikely to bedding down in a jungle while she’s over in Oz, she looked a bit different to how I’m A Celebrity fans may recall her.

Jill beams during her TV chat (Credit: GMB Twitter)

England played Denmark on Friday (Credit: GMB Twitter)

Her make up included a dramatic smokey eye, alongside perfectly-pencilled brows and lashings of liner.

Jill also had her hair swept back into a ponytail, and she had a brilliant white smile.

‘I keep forgetting that we’re on the other side of the world because of the amount of people that are here!’@JillScottJS8 tells us about the atmosphere out in Sydney ahead of the Lionesses’ game against Denmark this morning. ⚽️ Eni Aluko offers her thoughts on today’s match. pic.twitter.com/WmaVjXpR3L — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 28, 2023

Stunned viewers made it clear on social media how happy they were to see her on their screens.

“Jill Scott – my Love,” one Twitter user declared, adding a red heart emoji to their words.

Another echoed that remark by repeating her name, spelled out in capital letters, and by including nine star-eyed emojis to emphasise how impressed they were.

You legend.

And a third wrote to Jill: “You legend @JillScottJS8.”

Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

New TV role for Jill

Earlier this month, it was confirmed Jill – who is engaged to long-term partner Shelly Unitt – will be a new team captain on Sky’s A League Of Their Own.

She will star alongside Jamie Redknapp, Romesh Ranganathan and Micah Richards on the show.

Jill said at the time of the announcement: “The banter has already started. And I know I will get a lot of stick when I kick off my tenure as a team captain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionesses (@lionesses)

