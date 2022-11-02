I’m A Celebrity star Jill Scott: Who is she dating? What is her height? What’s her net worth?

I’m A Celebrity star Jill Scott recently won Euro 2022 with her fellow Lionesses, but will she be crowned Queen of the Jungle?

Jill was one of the first stars to land in Australia ahead of the series, and admitted she isn’t quite sure how she’ll react to the show’s creepy crawlies.

Time will more than likely tell, Jill…

Jill Scott was one of the first to touch down in Australia to take part in I’m A Celebrity (Credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock)

Who is I’m A Celebrity star Jill Scott?

Jill Scott is a former women’s footballer, who was part of the Euro 2022 squad that lifted the trophy.

She began her senior playing career at Sunderland, before joining Everton in 2006.

After leaving Everton, she signed a two-year deal with Manchester City.

In May 2009, Scott was one of the very first 17 female players to be given central contracts by The Football Association.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Jill won the FA Women’s Premier League Cup, the FA Women’s Cup and was named FA Players’ Player of the Year in 2008 and FA International Player of the Year in 2011.

She made her 150th appearance for England in February 2021. The Lionesses won the game 6-0, with Jill acting as captain.

In June of this year, Jill was in the England squad which won the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament.

Prince William handed out their medals and was seen hugging the ladies in delight.

Jill Scott recently announced her retirement from football (Credit: Splash News)

Where is Jill Scott from?

Jill grew up in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, and ran for Sunderland Harriers in her teens.

At the age of 13, Jill had to choose between running and football and decided to plough all her energies into the beautiful game.

She was born on February 2, 1987, which makes Jill 35 years old.

Jill Scott: What is her height?

Standing at 5ft 11in tall, Jill is nicknamed Crouchy after male international footballer Peter Crouch.

Peter Crouch towers over Jill, though. He stands at 6ft 7in tall.

Jill was a member of the Lionesses team that won the Euros (Credit: Splash News)

Why is Jill Scott retiring?

On August 23, 2022, Jill announced her retirement from football.

She retired as England’s second-most capped international footballer – men and women –, behind Fara Williams.

In her career she won 161 caps and played in 10 major tournaments, eight with England and two with Team GB.

Jill was also awarded an MBE in the 2020 New Year Honours for services to women’s football.

Reflecting on her decision to retire, Jill said that she knew “deep in her heart” that it was time when she was sitting on the pitch at Wembley Stadium after winning the Euros.

“We had celebrated, the streamers were going off and I was just sitting there with my medal on the grass for an hour and a half, taking it all in.

“I knew, deep in my heart, that this was it,” she said.

Jill Scott’s Euros controversy

Euro 2022 wasn’t without controversy for potty-mouthed Jill, though.

She sent viewers into hysterics when she was caught on camera swearing at a rival player.

The clip quickly went viral and one source commented: “Jill became an instant star following that memorable moment, with most Brits forgiving the minor outburst.”

And the outburst did nothing to dampen ITV’s desire to sign Jill Scott for I’m A Celebrity.

A source told The Sun ahead of the official announcement: “It was always rumoured that ITV wanted one of the team in the jungle and Jill is a natural choice.”

Jill Scott on I’m A Celebrity

The sportswoman was one of the first stars to land in Australia ahead of the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity.

At the airport, she was asked about heading into the jungle – and it seems as if she’ll be cleaning up her language on the show.

Speaking to The Sun, Jill said: “I have never had an interview where they haven’t mentioned that. I am not proud of that swearing and I don’t usually swear so I’d like to think that wouldn’t happen again.”

Jill was also asked about what was more nerve-racking – the Euro 2022 final or the prospect of taking part in the ITV show, which is fronted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

I don’t usually swear so I’d like to think that wouldn’t happen again.

“That is a very good question. I don’t think anyone would test my nerves as much as that final though,” she quipped.

Spiders might, though, it seems, with Jill admitting she hasn’t had much experience of them in Blighty.

“I’ve never really been confronted by them in England so I actually don’t know how I would react apart from the odd spider in the bathroom now and then,” she said.

Who is Jill Scott dating? Is she married? When did she come out?

Jill isn’t married – but it seems as if it’s certainly in the planning.

The footballer revealed she had got engaged to partner Shelly Unitt in March 2020.

Shelly is best known for being the sister of former England player Rachel Unitt.

Sharing a picture of her engagement ring, Shelly wrote at the time: “Yes yes yes!!”

They also have another big commitment together – the ladies own their own coffee shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Scott MBE (@jillscottjs8)

Where does Jill Scott live? Where is her coffee shop?

Jill and Shelly own the Boxx2Boxx coffee shop in Northenden, Manchester.

Shelly said that after Jill’s success in the Euros, business was booming.

Jill has been back to work at the shop since the tournament win, too.

She was pictured on social media behind the counter with a dustpan and brush in her hand.

Does Jill Scott have a child?

Jill and Shelly do not currently have children of their own.

However, they are both exceptionally proud aunties, often showing off pictures of their nieces and nephews on their Instagram accounts.

Jill Scott, Millie Bright and Leah Williamson attended the National Television Awards (Credit: Splash News)

What is Jill Scott’s net worth?

Estimates suggest that Jill is worth an epic $5 million – or £4.3 million.

Jill is thought to have amassed most of her wealth during her playing career, both on the field and through sponsorships.

However, this figure doesn’t include her I’m A Celebrity earnings – and any lucrative contracts she secures once she returns home from the show.

She certainly looked a million dollars at the NTAs with her Lionesses teammates recently.

Are Jill Scott and Alex Scott related?

Although they share the same surname, it isn’t thought that Jill and fellow Lioness Alex Scott are related.

They have played football matches together, though.

Read more: 11 glorious tweets about the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 win

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us who you’re backing to win.