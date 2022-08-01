England women celebrating
11 glorious tweets about the Lionesses’ history-making Euro 2022 win

It's England's first major trophy since 1966

By Robert Emlyn Slater
The Lionesses brought football home to England last night (Sunday, July 31) after beating Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

Tweets about the ladies’ incredible achievement have been coming thick and fast since the extra-time whistle sounded.

Here are some of our favourites.

Lionesses lifting the Euro 2022 trophy
The Lionesses won last night (Credit: BBC)

The Lionesses win Euro 2022

Last night saw football finally come back home, as England Women won Euro 2022.

The Lionesses faced Germany in the final of the tournament, which was played out in front of 87,000 spectators at Wembley.

It was a goalless first half until Ella Toone scored a stunning goal in the 62nd minute. The 22-year-old chipped the German keeper, putting the Lionesses 1-0 up.

However, Germany equalised in the 79th minute, taking the game to extra time.

But, in the 110th minute, a goal mouth scramble resulted in Chloe Kelly poking the ball across the line, giving England a 2-1 lead with 10 minutes left.

Germany couldn’t find an answer, and the Lionesses lifted their first European Championship trophy.

It is also the first time a senior England side has lifted a trophy since the men’s team won the World Cup in 1966.

Chloe Kelly scoring for the Lionesses
Chloe Kelly scored the winner (Credit: BBC)

The best tweets about the Lionesses

Thousands and thousands of tweets have been made about the Lionesses’ incredible victory last night. Here are some of our favourites.

Football is a simple game. 22 women chase a ball for 90 minutes and, at the end, England actually win. Congratulations @lionesses. Fabulous,” Gary Lineker tweeted. 

Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses!! @ellatoone99 take a bow for that finish too,” England captain Harry Kane wrote.

“Home. In fact, it’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses,” comedian David Baddiel said.

Sarina Wiegman at a press conference
Sarina Wiegman is only the second manager to lead England to a trophy (Credit: YouTube)

More tweets about England’s victory

The glorious tweets about England’s victory didn’t end there though!

Just caught up with the highlights as I was flying during the game. Massive congratulations to the @Lionesses!! Incredible achievement!!” ex-One Direction star Louis Tomlinson wrote. 

Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations! W,” Prince William said.

Massive congratulations to the @Lionesses players and staff. Well deserved European Champions. Can’t stop watching that first goal, brilliant vision by @keira_walsh and what a finish from @ellatoone99,” ex-England star Wayne Rooney wrote.

“It’s actually so wonderful that England’s first major trophy in so long comes from their women’s team,” another fan said.

