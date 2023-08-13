Lionesses star eyeing place on I’m A Celebrity line-up: ‘She really wants to do it’

A Lionesses World Cup star is said to be eying up a role on I’m A Celebrity and “really wants” to sign up, according to Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott.

The Newcastle lass, 36, announced her retirement from footy last year, following England’s stunning Euro 2022 success. Shortly after she was crowned champ of the ITV show. Jill beat out campmates and celebs like Seann Walsh, Matt Hancock and Charlene White to bag the top prize.

And now it seems Jill is keen to see one of her former footy teammates follow in her footsteps.

Jill Scott won I’m A Celebrity last year (Credit: YouTube)

England Lionesses star ‘really wants to do’ I’m A Celeb

In a new interview, Jill shared her thoughts on which of her teammates would do well on the smash hit reality show.

Beth England wants to do it. She really wants to do it. She would be good.

Plenty of Jill’s former Lionesses teammates are currently competing in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. And, according to Jill, she reckons two of them would be ideal to set foot in the Aussie jungle.

Speaking on the Reign podcast, she revealed: “Beth England wants to do it. She really wants to do it. She would be good.” Jill went on: “I also think Georgia Stanway would be good in there – she would give her all. I’m putting those two forward.”

Beth is apparently keen to do I’m A Celeb (Credit: YouTube)

Former England Lionesses Jill on how she coped in jungle

The footy star also explained how her experience on the pitch enabled her to win I’m A Celeb. She said: “I never thought I’d be equipped to live in a jungle.

“But tapping into that sports mentality … I remember getting in there and I counted 11 of us. I was like, right, this is a team of 11, where have you heard that before?” She went on: “This is my team, look after them. Our aim is not to get a medal, it’s to get food. If you can help in any way, do.

“Work hard, do the right things – that’s what sport teaches you. It equips you for so many different things.”

GMB viewers were left gushing over Jill (Credit: GMB)

Jill Scott on GMB

It comes after GMB viewers were left floored over Jill’s glam appearance on the show last week. The sports star was speaking from Australia, ahead of Friday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match between England and Denmark.

Unsurprisingly, since Jill is unlikely to bed down in a jungle while she’s over in Oz, she looked a bit different to how I’m A Celebrity fans may recall her.

Her make-up included a dramatic smokey eye, alongside perfectly-pencilled brows and lashings of liner. Jill also had her hair swept back into a ponytail, and she had a brilliant white smile.

Stunned viewers made it clear on social media how happy they were to see her on their screens.

“Jill Scott – my love,” one Twitter user declared, adding a red heart emoji to their words. Another echoed that remark by repeating her name, spelled out in capital letters, and by including nine star-eyed emojis to emphasise how impressed they were.

Read more: Royal family warned against signing up for ‘dangerous’ Strictly after Mike Tindall’s I’m A Celebrity stint

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.