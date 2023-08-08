Royal family warned against signing up for ‘dangerous’ Strictly after Mike Tindall’s I’m A Celebrity stint

With the Strictly line-up taking shape, ex royal butler Paul Burrell has issued a warning to any members of the royal family thinking of signing up for the show in the future.

The likes of Angela Scanlon, Adam Thomas and Angela Rippon are all taking part. But Paul has said it’s “absolutely not” a good idea for any members of the royal family to do the same.

This is in spite of Mike Tindall’s successful stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Despite Mike Tindall’s success on I’m A Celebrity, the royals have been urged not to join the Strictly line-up (Credit: YouTube)

Royals urged not to join Strictly line-up

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul was asked if he thinks it’s a good idea for a royal to sign up for the show, which is one of Queen Camilla’s favourites.

“No, absolutely not. We’ve seen the disaster that was It’s a Royal Knockout. We saw that. I’m old enough to remember that. It was a complete disaster,” he said.

For those not in the know, It’s a Royal Knockout was a show was conceived and organised by Prince Edward. He had been keen to develop a career in TV and theatre after he left the Royal Marines. The show featured Prince Edward, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of York as non-participating team captains, each of whom supported a different charity. It aired on the BBC and in the States – and it was claimed the Queen was not amused!

As a result, Paul added: “I don’t think we want our core members of the royal family, for instance the Duchess of Edinburgh, entertaining the British public in the ballroom. No, I think reality TV shows are not the place for members of the royal family.

“You are going to say Mike Tindall did it but he’s not a member of the royal family. He doesn’t have a title. He doesn’t present himself as a representative of the royal family. He’s married to a member of the foyal family but he has never adopted that persona. So for example, he can get away with it.”

What about Zara?

According to Paul, she’s out of the Strictly running too! “So she’s not titled but she’s the daughter of the Princess Royal. There’s a direct link there. I think the royals have to remember why and what they do and that their best USP is public service and to remain dignified at all times.”

He then warned about the “dangers” of reality TV shows. “You’ve got to remember that reality TV shows are sometimes edited and controlled by other people. So you may not have full control over how you are being represented and I think that’s dangerous.”

Paul then decided to stick the boot into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: “I think the royal family should stick to what they do, and they do it well, and not cross over into the entertainment world. Our royal family are royal, they’re not celebrities. That’s what people have to remember. Harry and Meghan may have crossed over into the celebrity world, but William and Kate haven’t and they shouldn’t,” he concluded.

