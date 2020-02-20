Judge Rinder claims Strictly asked him back to perform in a same-sex couple

He danced with Oksana Platero in the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing, coming in a respectable fifth place.

Now the Judge - real name Robert Rinder, aged 41 - has revealed the show's bosses have asked him to come back to dance in a same-sex couple.

Ian 'H' Watkins and Matt Evers made history by becoming the first same-sex couple on Dancing On Ice this year.

Now it looks as though Strictly is set to follow suit.

The Sun quotes an interview Robert gave to OK! magazine , where he said: "I was offered next year's Christmas special with a same-sex dancer.

"I'd do anything. I've danced on stage with Anton Du Beke for a Grenfell Tower benefit."

Strictly did feature a same-sex dance for the first time in the last series, when professional dancers Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima danced together in a bare-foot routine during a musical appearance by Emili Sandé.

Johannes described the moment as allowing him to feel that "for the first time in my life, I feel accepted for who I am".

Graziano tweeted "representation always matters" as he described the dance as an "unforgettable moment".

H also claimed that he had asked the BBC for a same-sex partner when he appeared on Tumble, but the corporation turned him down.

Following H and Matt's groundbreaking performance on Dancing On Ice, judge John Barrowman said that every reality TV show should have a same-sex couple.

Appearing on Loose Women, John, 52, said: "I will say this to all reality shows out there...

"Being a gay man myself and part of the LGBTQ+ community, [there's] finally someone on television who represents who I am, looks like myself and my husband when we would skate together or dance together."

"Every reality show on television should have a same-sex couple, or a trans couple or something that represents the society we live in today."

