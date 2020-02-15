Strictly's Oti Mabuse 'arranges meeting' with Kelvin Fletcher's wife amid romance rumours

Popular Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is reportedly desperately trying to arrange a meeting with Kelvin Fletcher's wife after the ballroom partners were snapped together in the early hours.

Oti, 29, won the 2019 series of the BBC show with former Emmerdale star Kelvin, and the pair became close friends.

The professional dancer is said to be eager to "reassure" his wife, Eliza Marsland, as well as her own husband, Marius Iepure, that she is nothing more than good pals with the actor, according to The Sun.

A TV source said: "Oti is a girls' girl and wants to explain what really happened face-to-face with Liz and personally reassure her.

"She knows that Liz is mostly annoyed with Kelvin about his late-night partying, but wants the opportunity to explain in her own words that they were just having a friendly nightcap and that nothing happened.

The source continued: "She doesn't want there to be any awkwardness ahead of their cruise and wants to keep their Strictly triumph positive.

"Kelvin is keen too and has already told Liz that there is nothing to worry about."

The report suggested Oti wants to bring along her husband Marius too to ensure there is "no bad blood" between the foursome.

Kelvin and Oti are booked to appear on a New York cruise and want everything to go ahead without any drama.

The source added: "Tickets have been sold for the New York cruise and contracts signed so, even though Oti and Kelvin are only booked for one day, they are definitely going ahead with it and want it to be a happy, care-free experience for everyone involved."

Kelvin's wife unfollowed her husband on Instagram after the pictures of his night out on Friday (February 7) at the Sanctum Soho Hotel in London with Oti emerged.

Kelvin and Oti grew close during their time on Strictly last year (Credit: Splash News)

The star, who shares two small children with Liz, Marnie, three, and son Milo, one, remained following her throughout the drama.

Liz later broke her silence to claim that there was nothing wrong, despite the fact she had been spotted not wearing her wedding ring.

In a post on Instagram, she told her followers: "That ring is heavy. It comes out on special occasions! Oh and it was fake tan day. No drama here."

A "bewildered" Kelvin insisted on Thursday (February 13) that his marriage to Liz had remained strong throughout the rumors about their relationship.

The gorgeous couple married in 2015 after they first met at school and became childhood sweethearts.

"Everything is amazing," he told The Sun.

"I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over."

He also shared a loved-up snap on Instagram with his wife on Valentines Day.

Meanwhile, it's thought Oti's future on Strictly could be in jeopardy with bosses reportedly concerned that the media attention could lead to her quitting the show for good.

