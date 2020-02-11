BBC ‘planning Strictly Come Dancing dating spin-off show’

The Strictly Come Dancing 'curse' has dogged most series of the BBC dance show since it began in 2004.

Couples who met on the show have included Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice and Dianne Buswell and Joe Bugg.

Now, The Sun has reported that the BBC plans to launch a show called Dance Crush, where sexy single people will pair up and learn to dance at the same time.

The TV insider told the publication: "Dance Crush is being made by the team behind Strictly, a show which just oozes seduction.

"Over the years it has seen dancers hook up with their celebrity partners after finding powerful chemistry on the dancefloor."

"Strictly is a show which just oozes seduction."

They added: "BBC Studios are now taking the bull by the horns and making a dating show, which starts with finding that chemistry on the dancefloor."

It's been said the programme would air on BBC3 this summer - perfect for those who miss Strictly during the long summer stretch.

Many of the Strictly couples have gone on to have families together, including actress Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, who welcomed daughter Mia last year.

Presenter Rachel Riley met dance partner Pasha Kovalev on the show in 2013.

At the time, she was married to her childhood sweetheart Jamie Gilbert, but they announced their split in November of that year.

Pasha and Rachel married in secret in 2019, and baby Maven was born in December.

We think Dance Crush is a great idea. Not only will viewers be able to watch the romances unfold before their eyes, but if everyone who takes part is single, there won't be any heartbreak to go along with it.

Entertainment Daily has contacted the BBC for comment.

What do you think of this story? Will you be tuning in? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave your comments to let us know how you feel.