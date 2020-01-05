The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 6th January 2020
Dancing On Ice: Matt Evers and Ian H Watkins perform first same-sex routine

History in the making!

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

TV history was made on Dancing On Ice tonight (05.02.20) as the first ever same-sex couple took to the rink.

Pro Matt Evers and his celebrity partner Ian 'H' Watkins had waited a long time for this moment.

They smiled joyfully as they nailed their performance.

The pair impressed all four judges, scoring a very respectable 25 out of 40.

The boys did good! (Credit: ITV)

But this routine was about much more than the score, and tears streamed down judge John Barrowman's face.

Joh was reduced to tears of joy (Credit: ITV)

He spoke for hundreds of thousands of viewers as he spoke of how important it was for him, as a member of the LBTQ+ community, to feel represented.

The pair looked so happy to be on the ice! (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Matt reminded everyone what they had just watched is normal, while emotional H said the world was ready for it.

Matt and H spoke of their joy after the performance (Credit: ITV)

So many viewers expressed their pride and gratitude on Twitter...

