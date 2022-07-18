Witness Number 3 on Channel 5: Who stars in the cast with The Royle Family’s Sue Johnston?

Witness Number 3 begins this week on Channel 5, and it has a cast led by the brilliant Sue Johnston.

The thriller centres around single mum Jodie Parker who witnesses a horrifying crime.

In a traumatic twist of events, the murderer is a gang boss who will do anything to keep Jodie silent.

And there’s a brilliant cast to back up the exciting drama.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actors in Witness Number 3, and where you’ve seen them before!

Nina Toussaint-White stars as Jodie Parker (Credit: Channel 5)

Nina Toussaint-White portrays Jodie Parker

Nina Toussaint-White plays Jodie Parker, a single mum who owns a hairdressers in London.

One day, she glances outside the window of her salon and witnesses a killer and his victim’s last moments…

This makes Jodie a key witness, but this murderer is a gang boss, and his gang will do anything to protect their leader.

They begin a series of intimidating threats to Jodie, who is torn between doing the right thing and protecting her family.

You’re sure to recognise Nina Toussaint-White if you’re a soap fan!

She had her big break on EastEnders back in 2009, playing Sydney Chambers.

Sydney comforted Bradley Branning after his split with Stacey Slater, played by Lacey Turner.

The 35-year-old actress also starred in Emmerdale, where she played Angie Bailey.

Nina has also featured in Holby City as Sophia Verlaine, the love interest of Fleur Fanshawe.

You’ll also recognise her from BBC’s huge drama Bodyguard, where she played DS Louise Rayburn alongside Richard Madden.

She recently starred in ITV’s 2020 drama The Sister, and is currently appearing in the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s production of Closer.

Other roles have included Kate Hatfield in The Feed, Lucy in GameFace, Shelly in Uncle, and Jude in Switch.

Sue Johnston as Cathy in Witness Number 3 (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue Johnston plays Cathy in Witness Number 3

Actress Sue Johnston plays Cathy, the mother of Jodie in Witness Number 3.

Nina Toussaint-White believes viewers will “be completely drawn into Jodie’s relationship with her mum”.

Cathy encourages his daughter to stand up to the threats and protect her community, rather than live in fear.

Actress Sue is probably best known for her role as Barbara Royle in The Royle Family, the matriarch of the family.

She’s also well known for playing Shelia Grant in Brookside, as a part of the Grant family.

She starred in the very first episode of the series and appeared in over 200 episodes!

Sue Johnston has also starred as Dr. Grace Foley in Waking the Dead from 2000 to 2011, as well as Gloria Price in Coronation Street.

The 78-year-old actress has kept busy, recently starring in Downton Abbey, the TV film Help, The Cockfields, and the brilliant Time.

Sion Daniel Young as P.C. Ivan Barkas (Credit: Channel 5)

Sion Daniel Young is P.C. Ivan Barkas in the cast of Witness Number 3

Sion Daniel Young plays P.C. Ivan Barkas, who protects Jodie when she becomes the significant witness.

The 32-year-old actor has had some big roles in theatre and television since he started acting professionally in 2012.

The Welsh actor has had a lot of guest roles including Casualty, Doc Martin and Keeping Faith.

His theatre credits include leading the cast of War Horse in the New London Theatre, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on the West End, and in the National Theatre’s 2019 production of Jellyfish.

Sion Daniel Young recently starred as Colin Stagg in the popular Channel 4 crime drama Deceit.

He’s also known for his roles as Gareth in Keeping Faith, and George Pendrick in Doc Martin.

Clare Dunne as Detective Whelan (Credit: Channel 4)

Clare Dunne stars as Detective Whelan

Clare Dunne plays Detective Whelan, the lead detective on the murder that Jodie witnesses.

The detective encourages Jodie to make a statement against the gang boss.

The Irish actress is another Witness Number 3 cast member with a lot of theatre experience.

She starred in Juno and the Paycock, a co-production between Dublin’s Abbey Theatre and the National Theatre.

Her other popular theatre roles include Detroit at the National Theatre and Three Sisters at Lyric Hammersmith.

Dunne wrote and performed Living with Missy at Smock Alley Theatre.

Her screenwriting work doesn’t end there, she co-wrote and starred as Sandra in the film Herself.

The 33-year-old actress stars as Victoria in the Marvel film Spiderman: Far From Home.

Most recently, she featured in the American AMC series Kin, alongside Charlie Cox.

The actress has a distinctive birthmark under her left eye.

Ruaridh Mollica as Po (Credit: Channel 5)

Ruaridh Mollica is Po in the cast of Witness Number 3

Actor Ruaridh Mollica is Po, one of the local gang members terrorising Jodie and her family.

The 22-year-old actor is beginning to build his career, having started in theatre and television in 2012.

The Italian-born actor featured as Young Stewart in BBC’s Stonemouth and had a small role in the feature film Tell It To The Bees.

He’s featured in several productions at the Strange Town Theatre in Edinburgh, where Ruaridh is based.

He has an upcoming role in the Horror TV series Red Rose.

Cole Martin is Kyle (Credit: Channel 5)

Cole Martin plays Kyle

Newcomer Cole Martin plays Kyle in Witness Number 3, the son of single mum Jodie.

The young actor started his career this year, playing Leon in the BBC TV movie My Name is Leon.

The Birmingham-born actor is sure to show off his talents once again in Witness Number 3!

Fionn Ó Loingsigh as Troops in the cast of Witness Number 3 (Credit: Channel 5)

Fionn Ó Loingsigh as Troops

Finally, Fionn Ó Loingsigh stars as Troops.

We don’t know a lot about this mysterious Troops character…

Could he be the gang boss who leads the hunt against Jodie, or one of his thugs?

The Irish actor studied English at Trinity College Dublin and has since built up an impressive acting career.

He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor IFTA for his role in Cardboard Gangsters alongside Andrew Scott.

His other TV and film credits include Darklands, the Sky Original Tin Star and the film I.T. with Pierce Brosnan.

Who else stars in the cast of Witness Number 3 on Channel 5?

Katherine Field plays Dee in the cast of Witness Number 3 on Channel 5.

She’s a total newcomer, and Dee is her first ever TV role!

Meanwhile, David Glynn Crowley plays Paul.

He’s been acting since 1990, and is known for playing Oisin in Damo and Ivor, Garda Sean Holden in Red Rock, and Harry Boland in State of Flux.

Witness Number 3 starts on Monday July 18 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5, and continues every day until Thursday.

Witness Number 3 starts on Monday July 18 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5, and continues every day until Thursday.