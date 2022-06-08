My Name Is Leon follows the uplifting story of a fostered young boy and his search to be reunited with his family – and the cast is unmissable.

The feature length film introduces newcomer Cole Martin as Leon, alongside an impressive array of famous faces.

So who is in the cast of My Name Is Leon on BBC Two?

What’s it about, and is it based on a book?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Cole Martin as Leon in My Name Is Leon (Credit: BBC Two)

What is My Name Is Leon about on BBC Two?

My Name Is Leon is an incredibly moving story of nine year-old boy Leon and his attempts to reunite his family.

We first join Leon as his baby brother Jake arrives and their mum struggles to cope.

The boys have different fathers, but both are absent.

Leon tries to take care of the baby as his mother continues to go on a downward spiral.

Sadly, social services are forced to step in, and Leon is taken into care.

He finds himself separated from his beloved mother and sibling.

Crucially, Leon is mixed-raced, unlike his blond, blue-eyed baby brother Jake.

Told through Leon’s eyes, we follow his hopeful attempts to bring his family back together.

Is My Name Is Leon based on a book?

My Name Is Leon is an adaptation of award-winning author Kit de Waal’s novel of the same name.

Shola Amoo has written his first screenplay for television.

The Observer described Kit de Waal’s 2016 novel as “startlingly funny”, adding “it balanced the gritty with the feel good”.

Author Emma Healey called the book: “Vivid and endearing – a very powerful book.”

Meanwhile, The Other Hand author described it as: “Authentic and beautiful, urgent and honest, this novel makes room in your heart.”

Cole Martin as Leon, and Poppy Lee Friar as his mum Carol (Credit: BBC One)

Where is My Name Is Leon set?

My Name Is Leon is set in 1980s Birmingham.

The background is the race riots of the 1980s.

Cast and crew filmed the entire production in and around Birmingham.

Viewers familiar with Birmingham will recognise places like Cannon Hill Park, Moor Green Lane Allotments, and the Jewellery Quarter.

Actor Lenny Henry, who stars in the TV film, said: “One of the best things about being involved in the TV adaptation of My Name Is Leon is that I’m from Dudley in the Black Country and the story is set in eighties Birmingham.

“We shot the film in Moseley [a suburb of Birmingham] and it was great to be in and around the familiar-sounding voices of home.

“It takes a lot to get a small film made in Birmingham on our screens these days – but it was worth it in my eyes.”

My Name Is Leon cast – who plays Leon?

Cole Martin portrays Leon in the cast of My Name Is Leon.

It’s Cole’s first ever TV role.

We defy you not to fall in love with him.

Of he doesn’t have you sobbing and laughing, you should check your pulse.

Newcomer Cole Martin perfectly captures Leon’s incredible poise and wisdom beyond his years.

Later this year, young actor Cole Martin will star as Kyle in the upcoming drama Witness No. 3.

The series also stars TV legend Sue Johnston, and The Sister star Nina Toussaint-White.

The brilliant Monica Dolan stars as Maureen in My Name Is Leon (Credit: BBC Two)

Monica Dolan stars as Maureen

Actress Monica Dolan stars as foster carer Maureen in the cast of My Name Is Leon.

Leon’s relationship with his kindly foster mum Maureen provide some of the sweetest moments in the 90 minute feature film.

Monica, 53, recently put in an exceptional performance as Anne Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

She’s also known for portraying Tracey Pritchard in the BBC comedy W1A, a role she played from 2014 to 2020.

Other notable roles include her performance as Mrs. Peggy O’Dowd in Vanity Fair, Marion Thorpe in A Very English Scandal, and Alice More in Wolf Hall.

She’s also appeared in Black Mirror, The Casual Vacancy, Death in Paradise, and The Witness for the Prosecution.

Monica famously played Rosemary West in Appropriate Adult, opposite Dominic West’s Fred.

Malachi Kirby as Tufty Burrows in My Name Is Leon (Credit: BBC Two)

Malachi Kirby plays Tufty Burrows in the cast of My Name Is Leon

Actor Malachi Kirby potrays Tufty Burrows in the cast of My Name Is Leon on BBC Two.

EastEnders fans may recognise the actor as Wayne Ladlow in the BBC soap.

He played the character for eight episodes in 2014.

The actor played Tic-Toc in the 2008 double-handed episode of Safe, and Danny in the TV movie Mr Murder opposite Star Wars actor John Boyega.

He portrayed Gastron in Doctor Who, Spring Heeled Jack Burton in Jekyll and Hyde, and Stripe in Black Mirror.

In 2016, Malachi starred as Kunta Kinte in the TV series Roots, before going on to play Michael Garwick in 2019’s Curfew.

Malachi played Darcus Howe in the BBC series Small Axe, and Oliver Harris in Devils.

Film roles have included Tony in Boiling Point, Aaron in The Machine, and Roland in Fallen.

Olivia Williams as Sylvia in the cast of My Name Is Leon (Credit: BBC Two)

Olivia Williams portrays Sylvia

Actress Olivia Williams portrays Sylvia in the cast of My Name Is Leon.

Olivia, 53, was brilliant in the Academy Award winning film The Father starring Anthony Hopkins.

She played The Woman in the 2020 film.

The actress has been on our TV screens ever since 1992, and she’s appeared in dozens of series and films.

Friends fans will know she’s even popped up in an episode of the popular sitcom as the character Felicity.

In 1999, Olivia famously played Anna Crowe in Sixth Sense.

She’s also portrayed Mrs Darling in Peter Pan, Countess Vronsky in Anna Karenina, and Kelly in Wild Bill.

Her TV CV includes Dollhouse, where she played Adelle DeWitt, Case Sensitive, Manhattan, and The Halcyon.

Most recently, she’s starred as Lavinia Bidlow in The Nevers, Camilla Parker in The Crown, and herself in Ten Percent.

Poppy Lee Friar as Carol in My Name Is Leon (Credit: BBC Two)

Poppy Lee Friar is Carol in the cast of My Name Is Leon

Actress Poppy Lee Friar, 27, stars as struggling mum Carol in the cast of My Name Is Leon on BBC Two.

She’s been acting since 2001, and recently portrayed Alys Morgan in the drama Life and Death in the Warehouse.

TV viewers will know her for playing Lydia in In My Skin, a role she played from 2018 to 2021.

Poppy also starred as Missy Booth in the popular Channel 4 comedy drama from 2017 to 2019.

The actress played Jayne Torvill in the TV movie Torvill & Dean, and Mary Pascoe in the Rachel Weisz film My Cousin Rachel.

She’s portrayed the lead character Eve in the TV series of the same name, as well as Katie in In the Club, Mary Campbell in The Syndicate, and Rosalie Selfridge in Mr Selfridge.

Poppy’s other roles include Sophie in Dead Gorgeous, June in Little Einsteins, and Rose La Touche in Dead Romantics.

Sir Lenny Henry as Mr Johnson in the cast of My Name Is Leon (Credit: BBC Two)

Lenny Henry is Mr Johnson in the cast of My Name Is Leon

Sir Lenny Henry is Mr Johnson in the cast of My Name Is Leon on BBC Two.

Of course, everyone knows who Lenny is – he’s been on our TV screens for what feels like forever…

It’s actually since 1974, when he co-hosted morning show Tiswas alongside Chris Tarrant, Bob Carolgees, and Sylvester McCoy.

The comedian and actor, 63, had his own comedy show in the 80s, and also appeared on French and Saunders with his then-wife Dawn French.

Recently – as well as all his Comic Relief charity work – Lenny has turned to more serious acting and theatre work.

TV-wise, Lenny has played Godfrey Watson in The Syndicate, Ed Burnett in Broadchurch, and Daniel Barton in Doctor Who.

Fans of Chris will soon be able to see him in the upcoming Amazon Prime series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Christopher Eccleston plays Mr Devlin in My Name Is Leon (Credit: BBC Two)

Christopher Eccleston plays Mr Devlin

Actor Christopher Eccleston plays Mr Devlin in the cast of My Name Is Leon on BBC Two.

Of course, Doctor Who fans will know the 58-year-old actor for being the ninth incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series.

Christopher is also well known for playing villain Malekith in the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World, David Stephens in the hit 1994 film Shallow Grave, Major Henry West in 28 Days Later, and the Duke of Norfolk in Elizabeth.

Early roles included D.C.I. Bilborough in Cracker, Nicky Hutchinson in Our Friends in the North, and Jim Calvert in Clocking Off.

He’s also enjoyed success in the States, too, having played Claude in Heroes, and Matt Jamison in The Leftovers.

Most recently, Christopher has starred as Fagin in Dodger, Rob Harding in Close to Me, and Maurice Scott in The A Word.

Elexi Walker as Desree in My Name Is Leon (Credit: BBC Two)

Shobna Gulati stars as Salma

Shobna Gulati stars as social worker Salma in My Name Is Leon.

Corrie fans will know the 55-year-old actress best as Sunita Alahan in Coronation Street.

She played the role from 2001 to 2013.

TV viewers will also know Shobna for her roles as Anita in Dinnerladies, Nisha Clayton in Where the Heart Is, and Najia Khan in Doctor Who.

From 2013 to 2014, she appeared as a panellist on the lunchtime talk show Loose Women.

Who else stars in cast of BBC Two film My Name Is Leon?

Elexi Walker stars as Desree in the cast.

She played Mrs Dorothy Cox in one episode of Peaky Blinders, as well as small parts in Doctors and Agatha Raisin.

Meanwhile, Leemore Marrett Jr. plays Castro, James Eeles is Mike, Matt Kennard is Tony, and Aimee Berwick plays Tina.

Also in the cast of My Name Is Leon, Liam Jeavons portrays PC Wayne Gallows, and Michael Kavanagh stars as Dr. James Barnett.

My Name Is Leon airs on Friday June 10 2022 at 9pm on BBC Two.

