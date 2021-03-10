Piers Morgan’s Life Stories has been been thrown into question after the host quit GMB yesterday (March 9) – but will the chat show continue?

The 55-year-old presenter stunned viewers after he dramatically quit the daytime programme following a spat with Alex Beresford.

But what does it mean for his ITV chat show Life Stories?

Will Piers Morgan’s Life Stories continue?

The popular chat show first aired back in 2009.

Recorded in front of a studio audience, each episode is devoted to one celebrity guest.

Gemma Collins, Trisha Goddard, Chris Eubank and Rupert Everett were among the guests on the show’s recent series.

While it’s not known whether the show will continue, fans were quick to share their concerns on social media.

Many users pointed out that the series is filmed for ITV.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “What does this mean for Piers Morgan’s other shows on ITV like Life Stories etc. Do you think they will still work with him?”

The ITV show featured Gemma Collins (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “@piersmorgan Will Life Stories still be on though? Asking for a friend…”

In addition, a third added: “@ITV please remove Piers Morgan from your platform. Surely it is inappropriate to have Life Stories on your channel.”

Will Life Stories still be on though? Asking for a friend…

Another shared: “Life Stories is ITV is it not? Surely they’ve taken him off that as well?”

Furthermore, a fifth asked: “@piersmorgan Are you still doing Life Stories.”

@scottygb What does this means for Piers Morgan's other shows on ITV like Life Stories etc. Do you think they will still work with him? — Ian (@IanStudypower) March 10, 2021

@piersmorgan Are you going to do more 'life stories' and interviews with Psychopaths etc? I really enjoy these programmes. Good luck for the future. — Jonathan Wilcock (@JonathanWilcoc4) March 9, 2021

Life Stories need to be cancelled as well #piersmorgan — Irma Grace (@IrmaGrace26) March 9, 2021

‘Such a great series’

Meanwhile, other fans were optimistic about the show’s future.

One added: “Well done Piers it needed to be said. GMB won’t be the same. More time for you and your family and hopefully time to make more Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.”

A second wrote: “Hopefully it will give you more time to do Life Stories. Such a great series.”

Another commented: “Gutted that you’ve left GMB but you have to do what’s right for you. Hope to see you back with more Life Stories.”

Piers said today that his discussion with ITV was “amicable” so that gives hope of a new run of Life Stories…

ED! has contacted ITV for further comment.

Piers and Alex had a fiery discussion on GMB yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Why has Piers quit GMB?

Earlier this week, ITV released a statement to confirm Piers was leaving Good Morning Britain.

A statement read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Meanwhile, Piers wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Since then, viewers have called for Eamonn Holmes to replace the star.

