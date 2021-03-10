Piers Morgan recently left GMB and now viewers are calling for Eamonn Holmes to replace him.

Fans were divided on Tuesday as ITV announced the presenter had made the decision to leave the programme after five years.

It came after a backlash and complaints over Piers’ comments about Meghan Markle‘s revelations in her Oprah interview.

On Wednesday’s GMB, Piers’ co-star Susanna Reid paid tribute to the “outspoken” and “opinionated” presenter.

She added that hosting without Piers was going to be “very different” but said “shows go on”.

Now, many fans are wondering who will replace Piers and there’s many mixed opinions on who it should be.

One popular option is This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes – who previously presented GMTV.

GMB fans want Eamonn to replace Piers Morgan

One person said on Twitter: “@GMB if Piers is gone you should immediately hire @EamonnHolmes.

“He’s extremely smart, professional, friendly, likable and he asks tough questions when needed with composure.”

Another added: “@EamonnHolmes You should replace Piers Morgan on @GMB.”

“Bring Eamonn holmes back”

One tweeted: “@GMB bring @EamonnHolmes back, the only person who can realistically replace @piersmorgan.

“It’s a dull old programme today without him.”

A fourth wrote: “The only person best to fill @piersmorgan on @GMB would be the king of morning TV himself @EamonnHolmes.

“He has my vote.”

On Tuesday, ITV released a statement to confirm Piers was leaving Good Morning Britain.

A statement read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Meanwhile, Piers wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

On Tuesday’s programme, Piers walked off set after a clash with Alex Beresford over Meghan.

