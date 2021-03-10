Piers Morgan to be replaced by Eamonn on GMB
TV

Piers Morgan leaves GMB: Fans want Eamonn Holmes to replace former host

GMB urged to "immediately hire" Eamonn

By Rebecca Carter

Piers Morgan recently left GMB and now viewers are calling for Eamonn Holmes to replace him.

Fans were divided on Tuesday as ITV announced the presenter had made the decision to leave the programme after five years.

It came after a backlash and complaints over Piers’ comments about Meghan Markle‘s revelations in her Oprah interview.

Piers Morgan on GMB
Piers has made the decision to leave GMB (Credit: ITV)

On Wednesday’s GMB, Piers’ co-star Susanna Reid paid tribute to the “outspoken” and “opinionated” presenter.

She added that hosting without Piers was going to be “very different” but said “shows go on”.

Read more: Who will replace Piers Morgan on GMB? Ben Shephard is bookies’ favourite

Now, many fans are wondering who will replace Piers and there’s many mixed opinions on who it should be.

One popular option is This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes – who previously presented GMTV.

Eamonn Holmes pays emotional tribute to his mum on Valentine's Day
Fans want Eamonn to take Piers’ spot on the programme (Credit: SplashNews.com)

GMB fans want Eamonn to replace Piers Morgan

One person said on Twitter: “@GMB if Piers is gone you should immediately hire @EamonnHolmes.

“He’s extremely smart, professional, friendly, likable and he asks tough questions when needed with composure.”

Another added: “@EamonnHolmes You should replace Piers Morgan on @GMB.”

“Bring Eamonn holmes back”

One tweeted: “@GMB bring @EamonnHolmes back, the only person who can realistically replace @piersmorgan.

“It’s a dull old programme today without him.”

A fourth wrote: “The only person best to fill @piersmorgan on @GMB would be the king of morning TV himself @EamonnHolmes.

“He has my vote.”

Eamonn Holmes on This Morning
Eamonn previously hosted GMTV (Credit: ITV)

On Tuesday, ITV released a statement to confirm Piers was leaving Good Morning Britain.

A statement read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

GMB if Piers is gone you should immediately hire Eamonn Holmes.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Meanwhile, Piers wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

Piers Morgan says there are petitions that want him fired
Piers continues to defend Meghan comments (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Read more: Piers Morgan GMB exit: Susanna Reid delivers solemn statement on the show

On Tuesday’s programme, Piers walked off set after a clash with Alex Beresford over Meghan.

Should Eamonn replace Piers? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

piers morgan nhs
Piers Morgan vows he’ll be back as he declares ITV split ‘amicable’ while dissing Meghan again
julie walters actress for the love of britain
How old is Julie Walters and does she have a husband and children?
Will Ben replace Piers Morgan on GMB
Who will replace Piers Morgan on GMB? Ben Shephard is bookies’ favourite
Tipping Point, Ben and Rob
Tipping Point series 10: Contestant Rob accused of being ‘rude’ to fellow player
Meghan and Harry interview: Samantha Markle fires back at half-sister’s claims
Piers Morgan accused of going on holiday
Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain: Presenter issues defiant statement and continues to slate Meghan