Susanna Reid on Piers Morgan exit
TV

Piers Morgan GMB exit: Susanna Reid delivers solemn statement on the show

'Shows go on'

By Karen Hyland

Piers Morgan has left GMB with immediate effect and his former co-star Susanna Reid spoke about it as she joined this morning’s show at 6.30am.

Presenting alongside Ranvir Singh, Susanna said: “He is without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.

“He has many critics and he has many fans. You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview.

“He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.

Susanna Reid explains Piers Morgan’s departure to GMB viewers (Credit: ITV)

“There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say. But now Piers has decided to leave the programme.

“Some of you may cheer and others may boo.

“He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.

“It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go.”

Read more: Susanna Reid ‘will look relieved’ Piers Morgan has left GMB

Piers Morgan likened himself to Liam Neeson's character in Taken when it comes to finding the person who issued his family death threats
Piers Morgan has now spoken about his GMB departure (Credit: Splash)

Piers Morgan breaks his silence on GMB exit

This Morning Piers also broke his silence since news of his exit went public.

And he remains defiant about his views on Meghan throughout her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He posted on Twitter: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Read more: Alex Beresford should ‘replace’ Piers Morgan claim viewers

Are you going to miss Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

