GMB star Alex Beresford has been urged to replace Piers Morgan following their fiery debate on Meghan Markle today (March 9).

During Tuesday’s programme, the pair got into an intense discussion on Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, ITV viewers are calling for Alex to replace Piers as main host after he stormed off-set.

GMB viewers have called for Alex Beresford to replace Piers Morgan (Credit: ITV)

GMB: What happened between Alex and Piers?

Piers’ abrupt reaction came after Alex said: “I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off?

“I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”

Read more: Piers Morgan declares Meghan and Harry interview disgraceful and shameful

Piers, 55, then stood up and began to walk out of the ITV studio.

He said: “Okay, I’m done with this. Sorry, no… sorry, can’t do this…”

As the presenter stormed off-set, Alex called his actions “pathetic” as well as “diabolical”.

Piers stormed off-set earlier today (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

Since then, viewers have called for Alex, 40, to permanently replace his co-host on the show.

One said on Twitter: “Alex Beresford just exposed #PiersMorgan for the snivelling child that he is. It’s time for a #GMB reshuffle. Piers has just lost the credibility he was barely holding onto. Just Alex and Kate [Garraway] from now on please.”

A second shared: “We need to replace Piers with Alex. He has proven he can take on Piers the bully.”

Who thinks Alex Beresford should replace Piers Morgan as the new host?

In addition, a third wrote: “Piers left because Alex was RIGHT, and so calm and well spoken too. Let this guy replace him, I would happily listen to him relay the news to me.”

A fourth added: “@alexberesfordTV should be the male anchor of GMB. I’ve always respected Alex and what he said was the voice of reason. Piers’ attitude was very unprofessional to just storm off like that.”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “Can we just let Alex take his rightful seat as presenter now please?!”

@GMB any chance you permanently replace Piers with Alex Beresford? Seems one has the capacity to digest a situation and give reasoned, well crafted arguments whilst another is more than happy to blast others yet can't handle when a critique is given against him. — Thomas (@Rowberry_) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, TV presenter London Hughes praised Alex for speaking out.

She said: “I used to work for @itv as their only presenter of colour on their flagship children’s show…

“I know firsthand what’s it like to face workplace microaggressions that you’re too scared to speak up about. What Alex did today, live on GMB was so commendable, that took major guts.”

Read more: Piers Morgan confronted over Meghan Markle comments during walk

Is anyone supporting Piers?

However, some viewers claimed Alex was “unprofessional”.

Defending Piers, one wrote: “Piers may be a lot of things but when you’re at work you cannot behave like Alex Beresford did. It’s very unprofessional!”

Another said: “Alex Beresford was so unprofessional doing that on live TV to a colleague.”

Following the row, Piers took to social media to defend his actions.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.