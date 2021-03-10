Ranvir Singh appeared to make a thinly veiled dig at Piers Morgan as she filled his seat on Good Morning Britain today (March 10).

Piers quit the show yesterday, with ITV announcing that he would be stepping down as anchor.

Ranvir was already scheduled to read the news on the show today, but ended up taking Piers’ place and co-hosting alongside Susanna Reid.

Ranvir Singh filled Piers’ seat on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Ranvir Singh on Good Morning Britain today?

Susanna and Ranvir opened the show and addressed Piers’ departure.

Susanna said: “He is without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.

I felt you would have to have a cold heart to not feel something.

“He has many critics and he has many fans. You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview.”

However, she added: “He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.

“It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go.”

Piers Morgan’s seat was filled by Ranvir Singh on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

‘Cold heart’

Then they spoke about Ranvir’s opinion of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview.

Ranvir said: “I’ll tell you what, I didn’t make any comment about it until after I saw it on ITV.

“You know when you watch clips and then the whole echo chamber and everybody saying things…

“I felt you would have to have a cold heart to not feel something.

“Just the idea that somebody is feeling that way, I think you have to have a heart and you feel something for that person.”

Piers stepped down following his comments about Meghan’s interview (Credit: YouTube)

What did Piers say about Meghan Markle?

Her comments are in stark contrast to former GMB anchor Piers’, who stated that he did not believe Meghan’s claims she was suicidal.

Earlier today, he tweeted that he stood by his comments.

“On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK,” he said.

