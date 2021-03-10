Many GMB fans are wondering who will replace Piers Morgan on the show following his exit.

On Tuesday (March 9), ITV confirmed the presenter would be leaving the show.

It came after a backlash and thousands of Ofcom complaints over his comments about Meghan Markle‘s Oprah revelations.

But who will replace Piers and host Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid?

Who will replace Piers Morgan on GMB?

Several names have been thrown into the mix and now bookies are predicting it could be Ben Shephard.

Ben often hosts the show with Kate Garraway and Susanna and has filled in for Piers during half-terms and over the summer.

But according to bookmaker Star Sports, Ben may take over Piers’ spot full-time.

The star is the 3/1 favourite to replace Piers as GMB host.

Meanwhile, the bookies has revealed the next in the betting is Adil Ray, who is 7/1 to take the position.

Luke Tarr, Head of PR at Star Sports, said: “Ben Shephard looks to be a strong candidate to replacement Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain at 3/1, with Adil Ray next in the betting at 7/1.”

In addition, Star Sports has placed odds on Piers signing a contract with GB News in 2021, or 4/1 to return to GMB as the host this year.

What will Piers do next?

Odds are placed at 25/1 for Piers to appear on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Luke added: “As for Morgan’s next move, signing a contract with GB News is looking more likely than him practising his foxtrot under the Glitterball.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Susanna opened GMB with a tribute to Piers.

She told viewers: “He is without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.

“He has many critics and he has many fans. You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview.

“He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.”

Susanna added: “He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.

“It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go.”

It comes after ITV confirmed Piers’ departure in a statement yesterday.

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

It read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

What has Piers said?

Meanwhile, Piers recently broke his silence on Twitter and remains defiant on his Meghan comments.

He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

