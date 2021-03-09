Piers Morgan has broken his social media silence as it’s announced he has quit GMB.

The former breakfast television anchor posted a ticking clock gif around about the same time that ITV announced his departure from the show.

Viewers have revealed their shock as Piers Morgan quits GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV say in its Piers Morgan statement?

In a brief statement, ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Piers, it seems, did have something to add and took to his Twitter account.

Piers Morgan quits GMB: What did he post on Twitter?

At 6.13pm today (March 9), Piers took to the social media site.

He posted a picture of a ticking grandfather clock.

Read more: ITV announces Piers Morgan is leaving GMB

On the gif, it read: “Tick tock.”

He didn’t caption the post and he has yet to make any other comment.

What did people say about his departure?

People seem to be pretty divided over the fact Piers has quit the show.

Many posted they were “sad” Piers is leaving.

“Very very sad. GMB will not be the same without you,” said one.

Read more: Body language expert reveals Susanna Reid will look ‘relieved’ Piers has quit

Another added: “I have just heard you resigned, I will not watch GMB beginning tomorrow morning.

“I love Piers Morgan and I dont always agree with him but he’s a damn good journalist! So sorry to see you go!”

Time to go Piers. You’ve disgraced yourself the last few days.

A third said: “He speaks his mind and isn’t afraid of ruffling a few feathers, I love that!”

Piers Morgan quits GMB: ‘You have acted appallingly’

Others, however, took the opposing viewpoint.

“Maybe give yourself a 10 min chat to yourself about your behaviour. You have acted appallingly,” said one alongside a picture of Prince Harry.

Another added: “I just see it as another victory for good over evil.”

A third commented: “Time to go Piers. You’ve disgraced yourself the last few days.”

His departure comes after a heated discussion about Meghan Markle today that saw him walk off the set live on air.

What do you make of the news? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.