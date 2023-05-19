Eamonn Holmes appears to have taken another ‘dig’ as the Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby This Morning saga continues.

Holly and Phil have been in the headlines all week following reports their relationship has “cooled”.

Phillip, 61, later broke his silence to tell The Sun that co-host and pal Holly, 42, is his “rock”. But the veteran host also admitted matters “haven’t been easy for either of us”, making mention of her recent bout of shingles.

Amid subsequent tabloid reports and speculation about both presenters’ future roles on the ITV daytime series, some celebrities have had plenty to say about the alleged rift between Phillip and Holly. And telly fave Eamonn – long rumoured to not be the pair’s biggest fan – seems to have taken another swipe at the duo on social media.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have come in for intense scrutiny (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn on Phillip and Holly

Former This Morning relief presenter Eamonn moved on from co-hosting the Friday show alongside Ruth Langsford in late 2020. The husband and wife presenting partnership lasted on screen for 15 years from 2006.

Eamonn now has an early morning presenting role for GB News. But fans frequently tell him on Twitter and Instagram how much they’d like to see him back on This Morning.

However, earlier this week, Eamonn stuck his oar in to seemingly make a veiled reference to the current controversy involving his former colleagues.

Eamonn Holmes hosted the ITV series with Ruth Langsford for fifteen years (Credit: YouTube)

Following the previous evening’s BAFTA ceremony, Eamonn likened Holly and Phillip on air on Monday (May 15) to actors.

He said: “I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors.”

Eamonn, 63, went on: “They may or may not be together on the telly today. The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it. [This Morning] is an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there’s no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

Furthermore, when an Instagram fan urged Eamonn a few days later, not to be part of a “witch hunt”, he replied defiantly: “I think I have a lot more insight than you.”

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield hugged after Phil came out as gay on the show (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield latest news

However, another attack from Eamonn’s supporters appears to have caught his eye.

Eamonn recently ‘Liked’ a tweet which was a reply to another post commenting on how Phillip has previously interacted with Ruth on screen.

IMO one of the worst things they did was to shaft Ruth and Eamonn so that’s a drama alone.

The tweet read: “IMO one of the worst things they did was to shaft Ruth and Eamonn so that’s a drama alone.” It is not clear who the “they” refers to.

