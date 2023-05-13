Fans of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are desperate to see the husband and wife presenters reunited on screen.

The telly faves, both 63, have regular roles on GB News and Loose Women respectively. But their This Morning partnership, which lasted 15 years from 2006, is still fondly remembered by their legions of supporters.

They were replaced in their Friday show slot by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary after Eamonn and Ruth’s final broadcast for the ITV daytime series in late 2020.

But following recent headlines concerning regular co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, some of fans of Eamonn and Ruth reckon there might be an opportunity for a comeback.

The couple were This Morning hosts as a pairing for 15 years (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Eamonn and Ruth news

As Eamonn shared a post on Instagram yesterday evening (Friday May 12), followers begged Eamonn to return to This Morning.

The broadcaster’s post was about a magazine article about his marriage, and a health update. Many were delighted to see him mugging for the camera as he held up a copy of the mag containing the article.

But among the thousands of engagements from Eamonn’s dedicated devotees were also dozens of calls for he and Ruth to ‘make This Morning worth watching again’.

What fans told Eamonn

Emphasising how much Eamonn and Ruth are missed as a combo on the box, one person wrote: “Well we haven’t seen you together in ages.”

A series of supportive messages in the comments section were all met with an approving Like from Eamonn.

They included one fan writing: “Love you and Ruth, This Morning isn’t the same.”

Another chipped in: “Miss you both you need to be back on This Morning.”

And a third message given a Like by Eamonn read: “Please come back. We don’t want Holly and Phil, we want you and Ruth.”

Fans of Eamonn and Ruth want them back on ITV together (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Eamonn replies

Eamonn also engaged with some comments by replying. One told him: “I so agree with the other couples, TM is a shambles without trained journalists like yourself and Ruth. We miss you so much.”

To which Eamonn replied: “Thank you for saying so.”

And another remark, which saw an Insta user praise him and Ruth as the “perfect choice” to take over at This Morning, came in for three praying hands emojis from Eamonn.

Could an ITV comeback be on the cards?

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

