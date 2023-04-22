Eamonn Holmes hits out at This Morning as he reignites ‘feud’ two years after ‘axe’

Eamonn Holmes has appeared to reignite his ‘feud’ with This Morning by going to war over Twitter – two years since he was ‘dumped’ from the ITV show.

The 63-year-old telly legend was a regular on the hit programme – having first appeared way back in 2006. He then hosted the Friday edition of the show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford for 15 years together.

But in January 2022, it was revealed the married duo had been let go from their This Morning presenting role to make way for a new panel. National treasure Alison Hammond and showbiz veteran Dermot O’Leary soon took over. Fast forward to now, it appears Eammon is still not over the This Morning shake-up.

Eamonn Holmes ‘hits out at This Morning’ on Twitter

Following the news of Eamonn’s exit in 2021, plenty of fans were left devastated – and some still are. On Wednesday (April 19) one social media tweeted at Eamonn: “I personally think This Morning has gone down hill since they got rid of Ruth and Eamonn.”

And Eamonn soon made his thoughts clear about the situation too, by replying: “And who am I to argue.”

But the ‘digs’ didn’t just end there. Eamonn went on to ‘like’ several posts criticising the This Morning show. As well as tweets from fans that said they missed seeing Ruth and Eamonn together on their TV screens, one person wrote: “Absolutely rubbish that show since Eamonn and Ruth left, I stopped watching it totally.” Another penned: “I don’t watch these days – it’s just too annoying for me.”

While wife Ruth still appears on ITV as part of Loose Women, Eamonn has since headed over to GB News where he now hosts a breakfast show.

What else has Eamonn said about ITV and This Morning?

This isn’t the first feud that Eamonn has reignited recently. In March last year, he hit out at his former employer telling The Guardian that they didn’t treat him “with respect”.

Speaking about making the switch to GB News, Eamonn said: “I made the jump to GB News because options dried up. The ‘wrong age’, at the ‘wrong stage’ – at some point, it becomes very hard to get work.”

Eamonn continued his criticism of ITV’s This Morning in his interview with The Guardian. “It was obvious that I didn’t tick the boxes for ITV anymore, and I wasn’t being treated with respect there,” he said. He then went on to say that leaving ITV was a “self-esteem thing”.

