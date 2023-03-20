Eamonn Holmes clashes with GB News co-host as he issues controversial parenting advice

GB News star Eamonn Holmes shared some controversial advice during his show on GB News this morning (Monday, March 20).

The Irish broadcaster’s advice on bullying was bought up during the show as the 62-year-old made a sad confession.

Eamonn made a confession today (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

What did Eamonn Holmes say on GB News today?

Today’s edition of GB News saw Eamonn and his co-host Isabel discuss bullying.

The debate was sparked after a famous parent confessed that her daughter had punched her bully – declaring that she was “proud” of this.

It was during this discussion that Eamonn revealed that he had been bullied as a child.

It was also at this point that he issued his controversial advice.

“I have to say that I have learned through experience and through school and growing up in a very tough Belfast, it’s better to punch , get the punch in first,” he said.

Eamonn spoke of his own bullying experiences (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes issues controversial advice on GB News

The Irish broadcaster then continued, saying: “You are doing your child no favour at all by saying ‘Turn the other cheek’ or ‘Just give in.’

“This is because the bullying doesn’t go away and I will say this to anyone, it’s there in the workplace as well all the time,” Eamonn then said.

“If someone knows you are not going to stand for it then you are less likely to get it,” he then added.

Eamonn’s co-host, Isabel Webster, then waded in to the debate, saying: “I think there’s a difference if your kid is being punched. I would say, ‘Punch back and stand up for yourself'”.

However, she didn’t agree with Eamonn entirely.

“But I wouldn’t say if there was a situation where they had been bullying you, that you should just go up to them and lamp them in the face.”

Fans show their support

Eamonn’s advice comes after he took to social media to share a heartbreaking message with his followers.

Yesterday was Eamonn’s first Mother’s Day without his mum, who sadly passed away in November aged 93.

Eamonn uploaded a video of his mum speaking about an interview Eamonn did in the paper about her.

“This is my first year without a Mother on Mother’s Day. But I did an interview last year where I said how much I loved her. How glad I am I did. As you can see she seemed pretty happy,” he captioned the post.

“If you still have a Mum. Give her a hug from me and don’t forget her tomorrow.”

“Such a beautiful post and memory to have and treasure,” one fan commented.

“Sending you so much love, Eamonn,” another said.

