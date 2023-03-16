Eamonn Holmes looking sad
TV

Eamonn Holmes makes sad health confession as his friends and wife Ruth rally

Poor Eamonn!

By Joshua Haigh

Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram this week to share a heartbreaking health update.

His long battle with chronic pain has been ongoing since 2021.

And then, last year, the GB News anchor had surgery on his back which sadly left him with a weakened leg.

The former ITV star is learning to walk again properly as a result and is using a harness as he undergoes grueling physiotherapy.

Eamonn posted a snap of himself during his latest session and shared a tough update with fans.

Eamonn Holmes wearing a suit and smiling
Eamonn Holmes has hared a tough health update (Credit: Splashnews)

Eamonn Holmes posts tough health update

“Learning to walk with purpose today,” wrote the star. “Gosh, I’m trying so hard. The harness gives me more confidence than I have. Wish me well.”

Carol Vorderman replied: “Oh gosh Eamonn. Sending hugest love and strength.”

Lucy Alexander replied: “I used to get kitty in the harness – this is GREAT !!! C’mon E, you can do it. Super proud.”

In a previous post, his wife Ruth also shared her encouragement, saying: “Keep going x”.

Fans also rushed to share their support, with one replying: “Your mindset and getting your confidence back is important for your recovery! You can do it, Eamonn.”

Meanwhile, Eamonn recently opened up about his recent fall.

He said in an interview with Daily Mail that it was like “someone had shot his left knee from behind”.

Eamonn Holmes wearing a suit and smiling
Eamonn has been struggling with his health for a while (Credit: Splashnews)

Eamonn explained: “It literally collapsed without any warning. I was on a curve of the stairs, and I just went back down the stairs, boom, boom, boom down the whole staircase until I hit the stone floor in the hallway.

“Blood was pouring out my mouth, and a bone was sticking out my shoulder. Ruth came rushing down the stairs. She kept saying, ‘You’re fine, everything’s okay, you’re fine’. I said: ‘Ruthie, there is a bone sticking out of my shoulder — I’m not fine.'”

YouTube video player

