Eamonn Holmes fans rallied round the presenter on Twitter today after a tweet of his sparked backlash.

The Northern Irish broadcaster tweeted today (February 13) about his love for Jeremy Clarkson‘s TV show Clarkson’s Farm, saying he had “respect” for the ex-Top Gear host.

Given Jeremy’s previous remarks about Meghan Markle, the tweet divided some users.

Eamonn Holmes shows support for Jeremy Clarkson

Eamonn, 63, took to Twitter today to express his joy at watching series two of Clarkson’s Farm.

The show follows Jeremy, 62, as he attempts to run a farm in the pristine British countryside.

Weekend saved !😊😊😊 Bingewatched the 2nd series of #ClarksonsFarm ….. My Respect to @JeremyClarkson for his endeavours🙏🏻. Great watch, though wouldn’t like to live his life 😒 Tough running a Farm . Please make there be Series 3 Amazon — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) February 12, 2023

“Weekend saved,” Eamonn wrote. “Binge-watched the 2nd series of Clarkson’s Farm. My respect to Jeremy Clarkson for his endeavours.

“Great watch, though wouldn’t like to live his life. Tough running a farm. Please make there be a series 3, Amazon.”

The tweet has since amassed more than 1,200 likes but not everyone is loving the admission.

Jeremy was swept up in controversy last year after he wrote a controversial column about Meghan Markle.

In the piece, he fantasised about excrement being thrown at the Duchess of Sussex in what would be act of public humiliation.

Since then, the presenter has fallen out of favour with some Brits.

Eamonn Holmes criticised by Twitter users

The replies to Eamonn’s tweet soon stacked up. It became swiftly clear that not everyone was impressed by his show of support for Jeremy.

“Shame on you,” one user commented, concluding the response with an angry-face emoji.

“Not after what he said about Meghan,” another user remarked. This reply, too, ended with an angry-face emoji.

A third user said: “Imagine binge-watching a bully. How sad.”

Some fans defend the star

While some users lambasted Eamonn for his public show of solidarity with Jeremy, some users rallied around him.

“Agree with you, Eamonn,” one person tweeted. “Just finished episode six and we love it.”

A second defender articulated: “Binge-watched it over two nights. Such a fantastic watch. Massive respect to Jeremy, Lisa, Charlie, Kaleb, and G-Dog.”

A third fan even quipped back at one of the people criticising Eammon.

In response to one of the censorious replies, they simply told the user to “bore off”.

