Eamonn Holmes stuns fans with incredibly youthful appearance in new ‘handsome’ selfie

Eamonn Holmes left plenty of his fans stunned as they claimed he looks “10 years younger” amid his recent health battle.

The 63-year-old caused a stir amongst his 766k followers as he headed off to the gym for a morning sweat session.

Eamonn, no stranger to sharing his life online, soon had his fans gushing thanks to his “handsome” new social media snap.



Eamonn Holmes heads to gym following health battle

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday (January 28) Eamonn shared a selfie of him in his car before going to the gym.

The former This Morning presenter beamed for the camera in a white top and blue hoodie.

He captioned the shot: “Up to four days on GB News Breakfast from this week. Off to the gym to keep building my strength and mobility.

“Don’t know why I’m smiling !!! Pushing myself hard trying to make my legs respond. Wish me luck.”

Following his upload, plenty of the GB News presenter’s fans were seemingly distracted by his handsome looks.

Fans gush over ‘handsome’ Eamonn

Many flocked to the comments to gush over Eamonn, with one saying: “So handsome.”

A second agreed: “Good Lord Eamonn Holmes you are looking a lot younger.. looking really well.”

“You look incredible. You can do this,” gushed someone else.

Echoing their thoughts, a fourth fan said: “You look lovely, so handsome and so well. The gym seems to be working so keep at it. Good luck.”

“You look 10 years younger,” one fan proclaimed, before adding: “Share your secrets!”



Eamonn Holmes opens up about health

It comes after Eamonn recently opened up about his health, following two major operations last year.

In 2022, Eamonn admitted that he had a big operation on his back to reduce the pressure on a trapped nerve.

However, while he was recovering, the TV presenter suffered a horrific fall down the stairs at the Weybridge home he shares with his wife, Ruth Langsford.

As a result of the unfortunate accident, Eamonn had to have another operation to fix a broken shoulder.

In his first interview since the accident, Eamonn revealed the gruesome details of his injury and admitted that he doesn’t know if he can “get back to how I was.”

