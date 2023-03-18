Fans rally round Eamonn Holmes as he writes heartbreaking message ahead of Mother’s Day

Eamonn Holmes marked Mother’s Day with a heartbreaking message.

The 62-year-old revealed last November that his beloved mum had passed away at the age of 93.

With Mother’s Day approaching, Eamonn took to Instagram at the weekend to mark the first occasion without her.

Eamonn Holmes shares heartbreaking Mother’s Day message

He wrote: “This is my first year without a Mother on Mother’s Day. But I did an interview last year where I said how much I loved her. How glad I am I did. As you can see she seemed pretty happy.

“If you still have a Mum. Give her a hug from me and don’t forget her tomorrow.”

Eamonn’s followers rushed to respond to the star and share their support for his heartache.

One fan wrote: “Such a beautiful post and memory to have and treasure.”

A second empathised, replying: “What a lovely thing to be able to go back and watch. This is my second year without my Mum. I’d say it gets easier but I’m no liar. It’s just as hard this year as it was last year. In fact my Mum said to me just three weeks before she died, that after 40 years had passed since she lost her Mum, it hurt just as much.”

“Sending you a hug from Bournemouth I’ve just lost my dear dad it’s so very hard for us all. Take care,” added a third fan.

Meanwhile, it’s been a rough year for Eamonn. He’s had an ongoing battle with chronic pain since 2021.

The former ITV star is learning to walk again thanks to grueling physiotherapy following a leg injury last year.

Earlier this week, Eamonn posted a snap of himself during his latest session and shared a tough update with fans.

The star said: “Learning to walk with purpose today,” wrote the star. “Gosh, I’m trying so hard. The harness gives me more confidence than I have. Wish me well.”

