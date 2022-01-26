This Morning deaths: A tribute to the ITV guests and stars we’ve loved and lost

This Morning on ITV has featured some of the most iconic presenters, guests and experts to ever grace the small screen.

However, in the 23 years the show has been on air, we’ve had to say goodbye to some of the beloved members of the This Morning family.

Here we remember the This Morning stars we grew to love that have sadly died.

Denise Robertson sadly lost her battle with cancer in 2016 (Credit: Splash News)

This Morning agony aunt Denise Robertson

This Morning agony aunt Denise Robertson sadly passed away of pancreatic cancer in 2016.

Everyone at the ITV show was devastated to hear the news and the show’s official account announced it on Twitter.

“Such sad news – our friend and colleague Denise Robertson has lost her short but determined battle against cancer,” the post read.

Host Holly Willoughby said: “Whatever she did on screen, it was the tip of the iceburg really, because she continued to help people behind the scenes.

“She was a real fighter for everybody.”

This Morning competition winner Heather Bone lost her breast cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

Dosh On Your Doorstep winner: Heather Bone

Alison Hammond turned up on Heather Bone’s doorstep to play Dosh On your Doorstep. She ended up winning £2,000 in the competition.

However, Heather touched the hearts of the viewers when she explained that she only had three months to live after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

She then told Alison that she wanted to spend her money on a farewell party.

She said: “I am going to have a ‘wake me up before I go go’ party, a party before my passing.”

Heather sadly died a few months later at the age of 41.

ITV cameraman Charlie Hart

Back in 2019, co stars Holly and Phil were teary-eyed as they announced the death of one of their crew members Charlie Hart.

Charlie was a cameraman on the show who sadly died after suffering from a long-term illness.

Phil said: “Such a lovely guy and we all really miss him.

“Our thoughts are with his family, all of his children and grandchildren and his wife Tina.”

Holly continued: “We just want you to know he will be sorely missed, that’s for sure.”

This Morning guest John cracked everyone up with his ‘coronavirus can do one sign’ (Credit: ITV)

This Morning guest John

Pensioner John won over the nations’ hearts when he held up a sign saying: “Coronavirus can do one.”

The loveable guest went viral after singing and dancing live on This Morning from his care home.

However, Phillip Schofield was “heartbroken” to learn that John had later died of coronavirus.

He tweeted: “This is heartbreaking. Holly and I have a week off next week.

“We will pay John a proper tribute when we are back. Our love to all his family and friends.”

Caron Keating – daughter of Gloria Hunniford – died of breast cancer in 2004 (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenter Caron Keating

TV presenter Caron Keating sadly lost her battle to breast cancer in 2004.

Caron presented the show back in 1998 on Fridays, when hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan stopped hosting five days a week and fronted the show Monday to Thursday.

Her mother Gloria Hunniford heartbreakingly said: “Caron’s positivity was astounding.

“She always believed she could beat the cancer, even when we were told she’d be lucky to survive more than 18 months.”

Caron – who had two young children – was just 41 when she died at Gloria’s home in Kent.

She had initially been diagnosed with the disease in 1997.

The UK’s oldest identical twins made everyone laugh with their hilarious jokes (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Doris Hobday was an ITV favourite

Identical twin Lilian Cox, 96, shared her heartbreak at the loss of her sister Doris. The women both caught coronavirus at the end of 2020.

Sadly Doris died in January 2021, while Lilian recovered.

Lilian Cox and Doris Hobday, also known as the Tipton twins, were the UK’s oldest identical twins before Doris sadly passed away.

The pair left everyone in hysterics when they appeared on This Morning and talked about how they sometimes wore their knickers inside out.

Lilian also iconically said that she wants “an old man, about 98, with about six months to live and a big fat cheque book”.

The ladies also appeared on Good Morning Britain, where they also proved popular with the ITV viewers.

