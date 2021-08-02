This Morning competition winner Heather Bone has shared pictures from her farewell party.

Heather’s Wake Me Up Before I Go Go party took place over the weekend.

The gathering lasted till midnight, Heather revealed as she appeared on This Morning today (August 2).

And she was so exhausted yesterday that she revealed she spent the day in bed.

Heather Bone appeared on This Morning to chat about her farewell party (Credit: ITV)

What did Heather Bone say on This Morning?

Heather appeared on This Morning with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes earlier today.

And there wasn’t a dry eye in the house as Eamonn asked if Heather had a message for those who perhaps have “more time left” than her.

Read more: Heather Bone reveals he knows how she’s going to decorate her coffin

A tearful Heather – who is mum to two teenage boys – said: “We all say to each other do things because life’s too short, well it is too short.”

Her comments left viewers and host Ruth on the verge of tears.

Heather with her husband and kids (Credit: ITV)

So what did Heather say about her party?

After fears COVID would put a stop to her farewell party, Heather revealed she was thrilled to see her pals.

Everyone dressed up for the party, with Heather’s guests wearing wigs, meaning she had fun trying to guess who was underneath.

Read more: Heather Bone celebrates her 41st birthday with garden party

She revealed: “It was fantastic. Everyone turned up in wigs. It was nice to see people I haven’t seen for quite a long time.

“It was emotional, it was happy, it was nice to see work friends I haven’t seen for a while. It was really nice.”

Heather’s pals wore wigs for the party (Credit: ITV)

In the pictures, Heather can be seen surrounded by friends and family.

One beautiful picture shows Heather and her husband posing against a blue flower wall with their teenage sons.

Another shows the lovebirds sitting together, enjoying a moment away from the madness of the party.

Heather and her hubby at the party (Credit: ITV)

So how is This Morning favourite Heather Bone doing?

Chatting to Ruth and Eamonn, Heather revealed that she has “deteriorated”.

She revealed that she could walk about 10 steps when Alison Hammond visited her home initially when she won £2k on Dosh on Your Doorstep.

However, Heather now gets about in a wheelchair and have carers home to help her four times a day.

Heather, who is just 41, has incurable breast cancer and doctors have given her months to live.

