This Morning favourite Heather Bone has tragically died.

Heather, 41, became a big hit with This Morning viewers after she won £2,000 in an edition of Dosh on your Doorstep.

The terminally ill mum-of-two from West Sussex was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.

However, she was then given the all-clear just before her 40th birthday last summer.

Heather Bone has tragically died (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Heather Bone dies

Sadly, her cancer returned and spread to her brain later in 2020, and Heather previously shared that she only had months left to live.

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, her family told fans on Wednesday (September 15) that Heather has sadly passed away.

“After a long battle with cancer, mum went in the most peaceful and perfect way last night,” said the family.

“Mum inspired so many people and will do for years to come.

“She always put others first and ALWAYS stayed positive which kept the whole family going. On behalf of mum, she was so grateful for the support everyone gave us the past year as it kept her positive.”

Read more: This Morning on ITV: Heather Bone shares fears she won’t make her farewell party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Bone (@heathers_cancer_journey)

“After suffering for so long she deserves a rest,” they added. “Sleep tight, mum.”

Heather last updated fans on her condition in July, where she revealed that things had become daily struggle.

She said: “I’m now having carers in 4 times a day as I’ve gone downhill and had another seizure yesterday.

“Going to top up meds again and struggling to walk now in a wheelchair.”

This Morning viewers rushed to share their condolences underneath the post.

“I am so sorry to read this. Wishing you all long long life,” said one follower.

A second said: “I am so sorry for your loss. She was a sweetheart!”

“This is so awful, my thoughts are with your family,” replied a third.