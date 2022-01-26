Let’s be honest, the This Morning chefs make us all feeling hungry as they prepare their drool-worthy recipes on the show.

But who are they and how can we access their recipes?

Here’s everything we know about the talented chefs who are fully-fledged members of the This Morning family and their mouthwatering dishes.

James Martin is a regular on the show (Credit: ITV)

Who are the This Morning chefs?

This Morning has a variety of guest chefs that star on the show, including James Martin.

James has whipped up many appetising dishes on the show – and almost all of them include lashing of butter.

He hosts his own ITV cooking show called James Martin’s Saturday Morning and has even split his trousers live on air!

Read more: Holly Willoughby diet secrets: This Morning host’s diet, fitness and weight loss revealed

Culinary legend Gino D’Acampo has also made a few iconic appearances on the show.

The Italian chef always ends up making Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield – and everyone watching at home – roar with laugher as he prepares his incredible recipes.

Gino D’Acampo is a regular in the This Morning kitchen (Credit: ITV)

Some of the regulars that star on the show include Gok Wan, Clodagh McKenna, Juliet Sear, Nisha Katona and John Torode – who once nearly set his kitchen on fire live on air!

And, of course, who can forget This Morning’s longest-serving chef, Phil Vickery who has been on the show since 2006.

Read more: Does This Morning host Philip Scofield have a new partner? What is his net worth?

The ITV daytime show also has welcomed guest chef Joseph Denison-Carey into the studio.

The hunky culinary expert also happens to be Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin’s godson.

Speaking on This Morning, Holly said: “Joseph I have known since he was teeny teeny tiny, so it’s really weird for me to sit here now and see you all grown up on the telly!”

Meanwhile, other members of the This Morning team – including Alison Hammond, Rochelle Humes and Dermot O’Leary – have taken turns in the kitchen.

Phil Vickery is the show’s longest-serving chef Credit: ITV)

Who actually cooks the food on ITV This Morning?

Clodagh McKenna made everyone’s jaw drop when she revealed who actually cooked the “here’s one we made earlier” dish.

The chef posted a video on her Instagram showing fans a video from behind-the-scenes at the show.

During the video, Clodagh introduced everyone to Tilly who was hired as the chef that cooks the dishes that are unveiled to the viewers.

She said: “Tilly, the brilliant cook, who actually cooked some pie today!”

An ITV spokesperson also said: “All TV shows with a food element will have a food technician that work with the chefs to help prep the ingredients and additional dishes required for a live show.”

Alison Hammond hilariously attempted to make brownies recently (Credit: ITV)

Where can I find the This Morning recipes?

The This Morning recipes are updated on the ITV website every weekday.

There you can find the all of delicious recipes that the chefs have made throughout the history of the show.

Recipes for Gok’s Chinese chicken curry pie, Phil’s rhubarb and custard crumble tart and Juliet’s cinnamon buns – much talked about on the show last week – are all on there for viewers to recreate at home.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.