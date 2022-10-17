The Larkins viewers brand the new Jerebohm family ‘unbearable’

Pop and Ma Larkin welcomed us back to their beautiful farmhouse for episode 1 of The Larkins season 2, but there was a fly in the ointment – new family the Jerebohms.

The family have joined the village, but they don’t seem too keen on making any new friends!

In episode 1, the family were preparing for another riotous school holidays, only this time the clan were greeted with their new neighbours.

The newcomers to the village were Pinkie Jerebohm, her husband Cuthbert, and their two rather dreadful children.

The family didn’t get off to the best of starts with the Larkins and they’re not particularly loved by fans of the show either!

Viewers slammed the new neighbours as “unbearable” and “very bad”.

The Larkins family sold a house to the Jerebohms for a very high price (Credit: ITV1)

The Larkin family met their new neighbours in season 2

The Larkin family have their work cut out for them in season 2, as they struggle to get along to their new neighbours, the Jerebohms.

In episode one, Pop Larkin hustled himself an offer with Cuthbert Jerebohm, and sold him an old mansion for a high price.

It was a lucrative deal which gave the Larkins just enough profit for Pop to build a swimming pool for the summer!

But the new family soon regretted their decision…

They realised that they are now stuck with a house they can’t sell without losing their money!

When Pop didn’t give them a refund, the Jerebohms reached for their guns and waged a war on the family – quite literally!

The Jerebohms took up shooting, which disrupted the entire neighbourhood and very quickly got on Pop’s nerves.

The Jerebohms look like they are not going to give up until they get their revenge on the Larkins.

But which family will end up having the last laugh?

Pinkie and Cuthbert Jerebohm are played by Morgana Robinson and Julian Rhind-Tutt (Credit: ITV1)

The Larkins fans brand the new family ‘unbearable’

The Jerebohms are out to cause chaos for the Larkins in season 2.

So it’s no surprise that fans of the show are not impressed by the new neighbours!

Some viewers have even branded the Jerebohms “unbearable”.

One viewer tweeted: “Am I the only one not enjoying this new episode of #TheLarkins?

“This new family are so unbearable!!”

Another said: “Noisy and very bad neighbours.

“The Jerebohms aren’t going to last very long if they keep that [bleep] up. #TheLarkins.”

Someone else also questioned how Mr and Mrs Jerebohm are still married, when they have vastly different personalities.

While Pinkie is a charming and passionate lady, always dressed in pink, her husband Cuthbert comes across as waspish and boring.

One fan wrote: “I can’t see how Mr and Mrs Jerebohm are still married. They seem so different.”

Another simply called the new neighbours “terrible”.

Do you agree?

Episode 2 of The Larkins series 2 airs on Sunday October 22 2022 at 8pm on ITV1.

