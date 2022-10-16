The Larkins on ITV1: Who joins the cast of series 2?

The Larkins is back on ITV1 for series 2 – and a host of new stars are joining the cast.

Of course, Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan are returning to the cast to reprise their roles as the iconic Pop and Ma Larkin.

But the series will also see a brand new family arrive in the beautiful Kent countryside.

And the Jerebohms bring chaos to the village!

There’s also a new reverend in town, who catches Primrose Larkin’s attention.

So who will be joining the cast of The Larkins series 2?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Joelle Rae replaces Sabrina Bartlett in the cast of The Larkins season 2 (Credit: ITV)

Joelle Rae replaces Sabrina Bartlett in The Larkins series 2

Actress Joelle Rae replaces Sabrina Bartlett in the cast of The Larkins series 2.

She will portray newlywed Mariette.

After Sabrina Bartlett decided to leave the series, ITV asked Joelle to take on the role of Mariette for series 2.

And we’re excited to see her take on the character!

In series 2, Mariette returns home from her honeymoon with her new husband Charley.

But will it be a blissful return to the countryside?

Joelle Rae is known for playing Jemima in the Netflix series Get Even.

She stars in the films My Dad’s Christmas Date, and The Devil Outside.

Fans might also recognise her from playing Hannah in three episodes of Emmerdale.

The 21-year-old actress will soon star in the film The Gallery, alongside Anna Popplewell, George Blagden and Kara Tointon.

Morgana Robinson plays Pinkie Jerebohm (Credit: ITV)

Morgana Robinson joins the cast of The Larkins series 2

Actress Morgana Robinson plays Pinkie Jerebohm in The Larkins season 2.

Pinkie Jerebohm is the Larkin clan’s new neighbour.

And although she’s dressed in bright pink, she’s not as sweet as she seems and she wages a war against her new neighbours.

Morgana Robinson is a comedian and actress who is best known for her comedy sketch show The Morgana Show.

She’s also starred in Morgana Robinson’s The Agency, where she did impressions of famous celebrities like Adele and Gregg Wallace.

The 40 year old has also appeared in The TNT Show, House of Fools, and Very Important People.

Cuthbert Jerebohm will be played by Julian Rhind-Tutt in season 2 of The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Julian Rhind-Tutt plays Cutherbert Jerebohm in The Larkins series 2

Actor Julian Rhind-Tutt plays Pinkie’s husband, Cuthbert Jerebohm, in series 2 of the popular ITV1 series.

Cuthbert Jerebohm is very unhappy with the Larkin family as he feels they’ve ripped him off in a lucrative deal for their new house.

But will he get his revenge on the Larkin clan?

Julian has starred in a variety of popular films and TV shows.

He is best known for playing Doc “Mac” Macartney in the comedy series Green Wing.

Julian has also starred in well-known films such as Lucy, Notting Hill and Blithe Spirit.

He also recently starred alongside Rowan Atkinson in the Netflix comedy series Man vs Bee.

Gilbert Jerebohm will be played by Hector Bateman (Credit: ITV)

Gilbert Jerebohm is played by Hector Bateman

Hector Bateman has also joined the cast of The Larkins series 2.

The young boy will play Pinkie and Cuthbert’s son Gilbert.

Gilbert is a new boy arriving to the village, but he’s not so keen on making any new friends.

Especially with the Larkin family!

Gilbert’s family have become rivals with their new neighbours the Larkins – and and the two families soon find themselves at war with each other.

But which family will come out on top?

Hector Bateman is a young actor who started acting professionally at the age of five.

Now 11, he has appeared in Holmes & Watson alongside Will Ferrel and John C Reilly.

He’s also featured in Four Weddings and a Funeral, A Violent Man, and Homeless Ashes.

Blanche Jerebohm will be played by Lucy Allix (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Allix joins The Larkins series 2 cast

Lucy Allix will play Blanche in The Larkins series 2.

Blanche is Pinkie and Cuthbert’s daughter, who has a surprising passion for shooting.

But will her new hobby be used for good or will it get her in trouble?

Lucy Allix is a newcomer.

She will play Emily in the new thriller Sacrificium later this year.

Lucy Allix’s age is unknown but her profile on Backstage suggests that she’s between the ages of 12 and 16.

Reverend Candy will be played by Maxim Ays (Credit: ITV)

Maxim Ays plays the handsome new vicar, Reverend Candy

Maxim Ays will portray the new and handsome Reverend Candy in The Larkins series 2.

Reverend Candy is another new arrival to the Kent countryside and he sends hearts fluttering in the village.

He especially catches the eye of Primrose Larkin!

But will love be in the air for Primrose this series or will it be a summer of heartbreak?

Maxim Ays starred as Captain William Carter in the new series of Sanditon.

The 24-year-old also starred as the lead role, Seb, in the comedy series Still So Awkward.

The Larkins returns for series 2 on Sunday October 16 2022 at 8pm on ITV1.

