The Larkins: Mariette replacement revealed alongside details of series 2

ITV’s comedy-drama The Larkins is coming back for a second series later this year

Filming has already started and will shoot throughout the summer.

TV favourite Bradley Walsh and Bafta winner Joanna Scanlan will return as the much loved Pop and Ma Larkin.

Morgana Robinson will play Pinkie Jerobohm in the new series of The Larkins (Credit Ray Burmiston/ITV)

The new six-part series based on H.E. Bates’ novels, will also feature a new family, the Jerebohms.

The mother, Pinkie, played by Morgana Robinson, takes an instant dislike to the Larkins. As does the rest of the family, and they are soon at war.

Read more: The Larkins star Bradley Walsh – who is he married to?

The Larkins returns to our screens later this year

Hector Bateman Harding will play her son Gilbert while Lucy Allix will play daughter Blanche.

The role of husband and father (Cuthbert) has yet to be announced.

Who will play Mariette in series two?

Joelle Rae will play Mariette Charlton in the new series of The Larkins (Credit: Michael Shelford)

After the departure of Sabrina Bartlett, Mariette has been recast. Joelle Rae will take on the part.

While Tok Stephen will be back to play Cedric “Charley” Charlton.

This is despite his co-star Sabrina having been replaced by Joelle.

Maxim Ays is the handsome new vicar (Credit: Yellowbelly Photo)

The Larkins introduces a new reverend

Another new arrival in the fictional village of Littlechurch is the handsome Reverend Candy.

Maxim Ays will play him and “will immediately set hearts aflutter, especially Primrose Larkin’s,” ITV teased.

Also returning are Peter Davison (the vicar), Kriss Dosanjh (Brigadier) and Amelia Bullmore (Miss Edith Pilchester.

The Larkins is a sequel to the successful Darling Buds Of May that starred David Jason and made a superstar of Catherine Zeta Jones.

Seeta Indani (Miss Chand), Robert Bathurst (Johnny Delamere), Francesca Wilson Waterworth (Libby Fothergill) and Barney Walsh (PC Harness) all star.

Tony Gardner (Alec Norman) and Selina Griffiths (Norma Norman) add to the line-up.

Sabrina Bartlett with Tok Stephen as Charlie in the first series (Credit: ITV)

Read more: 365 Days viewers convinced actors are having sex for real

The Larkins all over the world

And completing the line-up will be Liam Middleton (Montgomery Larkin), Lola Shepeley (Victoria Larkin, Summer Miller (Zinnia Larkin and Sienna Miller (Petunia Larking).

The first series has been snapped up abroad to Australia, USA, Europe and Africa.

Simon Nye, (Men Behaving Badly) has returned to write the second series. Bradley Walsh will also take an executive producer role.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.