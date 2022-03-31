Bradley Walsh fans gush over his appearance as he ‘gatecrashes’ ITV dressing room

Bradley Walsh left fans gushing over his dapper appearance as he ‘gatecrashed’ Emily Atack‘s ITV dressing room.

Former I’m A Celebrity star Emily shared photos to her Instagram on Tuesday as she showed off her stunning outfit for Celebrity Juice.

Emily explained that Bradley had ‘gatecrashed’ her dressing room after filming for The Chase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatack)

What did Bradley Walsh do at ITV?

In the first few photos that Emily shared, she was posing in her dressing room in a green floral mini dress.

Read more: Bradley Walsh’s son Barney issues warning to fans as he reveals concerning news

However, the final picture saw Bradley and Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon standing in her dressing room.

Emily had her hand rested on Bradley’s shoulder as he looked dapper in a navy suit and pink shirt.

Bradley’s fans gushed over his appearance in the pic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emily wrote: “Swipe for lovely surprise of @bradderswalsh crashing my dressing room after doing a recording of The Chase in the studio next door.

“I asked if I could be a chaser. I think his face says it all.”

Fans loved the image, with many gushing over Bradders.

One person said: “Love Bradders… fit as!”

Emily’s dressing room was ‘gatecrashed’ by Brad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “Love Bradley,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

A third wrote: “Omg he is fit as [bleep]!! I would.”

But one person joked: “It’s like a dad standing at the door saying have her back by 10pm not a minute later.”

Bradley is a firm TV favourite after hosting the likes of The Chase and its spin-off show Beat the Chasers.

However, recently, some The Chase viewers have had a complaint about Bradley.

Many have taken issue with a phrase he often uses on the programme while speaking with contestants about their performances.

During various points of the show, viewers spotted that Bradley kept saying to contestants that they’re “better players than that”.

Read more: The Chase: Bradley Walsh sparks same complaint from viewers

One viewer complained on Twitter: “When Brad says ‘you are a better player than that’ Brad! No they [bleeping] aint!!!!”

Another said: “He’s not a better player or he would have got more right.”

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, from 5pm.

Do you like watching Bradley host The Chase? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.